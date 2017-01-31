President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday at 8 p.m. his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant for nearly a year since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Since Scalia’s death, the high court has been at a 4-4 ideological split.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Trump already had made up his mind and the nominee is one of the 21 names floated by the campaign last fall.

The finalists for the post are two conservative federal appeals court judges appointed by former President George W. Bush, according to several reports.

Neil Gorsuch of Denver is best known in the legal world for upholding religious liberties in Obamacare cases and Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh is an originalist who has defended the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Spicer on Monday would not name Trump’s nominee.

After a bitter battle against Senate Republicans who would not grant a hearing to former President Barack Obama’s pick, Judge Merrick Garland, Democrats are ready for a confirmation fight and possible filibuster of Trump’s pick.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said his party would fight “tooth and nail” over an appointee who isn’t “mainstream.”

Spicer said Monday of Democrats: “Before they have even heard who this individual is, you have got some of them saying absolutely no. That just shows you that it’s all about politics.”