President Donald Trump announced he plans to return to New York City next week for “more meetings,” tweeting Monday from his New Jersey estate, where he said he was hard at work.

Trump is set to be in New York City for the first part of next week, according to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters, who said further details — including on where he’d be, what he planned to do or with whom he planned to meet — are forthcoming.

The president is at the start of his 17-day working vacation and had been expected to spend it all at his Bedminister, New Jersey, golf club.

Trump, who was raised in Queens and lived and worked in Manhattan, has returned to New York City only once during his 200-day-old presidency.

He was in the city for just a couple of hours in May. He visited Long Island late last month.

He told Fox News in April that he avoids New York City because his protection and other costs associated with presidential travel are “too expensive” for the country. He had added: “I hate to see the New Yorkers with streets closed.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat and critic of Trump, said Monday that Trump’s last visit had caused minimal disruption.

“The NYPD is the most expert police force on Earth in terms of handling visits by an American president,” he said. “They do an outstanding job. I think we’re going to be ready by any measure.”