Presidential debate's most heated, notable moments: Clinton, Trump face off October 9, 2016
Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump are facing off in their second debate Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at Washington University in St. Louis. See recaps of their most heated and notable moments so far.
Rivals don't shake hands(Credit: Bloomberg/Andrew Harrer)
The first notable moment was cool, not heated: The candidates walked out, nodded at each other -- and did not shake hands.
Trump: 'This is locker room talk'(Credit: AP / John Locher)
When moderator Anderson Cooper told Trump that what he said in a recently released 2005 video described sexual assault, Trump replied, “No, I didn’t say that at all. I don’t think you understood what was said."
Trump said of the video -- in which he said he can "do anything" with women because he's a star -- “This is locker room talk." He said he has not kissed or groped women without their consent.
Clinton: Trump tape 'represents exactly who he is'(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Paul J. Richards)
"What we all saw and heard on Friday was Donald talking about women. What he thinks about women, what he does to women," Clinton said. "I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly who he is."
She said of America, "We are great because we are good, and we will respect one another, and we will work with one another, and we will celebrate our diversity."
“That was locker room talk, as I told you. I am not proud of it," Trump said in his response. He then went on the offensive against the Clintons.
"If you look at Bill Clinton, far worse -- mine were words, and his were action," Trump claimed. "Bill Clinton was abusive to women. Hillary Clinton attacked the same women, and attacked them viciously."
“Absolutely, I apologize for those words," Trump concluded.
Clinton responded, "So much of what he’s just said is not right."
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 9, 2016.
Trump says 'there has never been so many lies'(Credit: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla)
Trump brought up 33,000 missing emails from Clinton's time as secretary of state. "If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there has never been so many lies” and so much deception, he told his opponent.
When it was Clinton's turn, she replied, “Everything he just said is absolutely false but I’m not surprised."
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, left, talks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
