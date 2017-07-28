More than 30 people, led by immigrant and civil rights groups, started what’s expected to be a day of combined protests against President Donald Trump’s policies outside the Suffolk Police Department’s Third Precinct in Bay Shore.

They were demonstrating against county police and sheriff departments cooperating with Trump’s deportation push.

Victoria Daza, an organizer with Long Island Jobs With Justice, labeled police and jail arrangements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “predatory policies” that lead to deportations when immigrants in the country illegally are arrested over minor offenses.

Chant: "Immigrants are not to blame; no terror in our name." They want Suffolk to stop cooperating with Trump's immigration policies pic.twitter.com/5tf9ldiSpy — Víctor Manuel Ramos (@vmramos) July 28, 2017

The group chanted “Who do you serve? Who do you protect?” as police officers in uniform guarded the premises.

“Today is a very special day and it’s a special day because we have a very special visitor coming,” said Susan Gottehrer, Nassau director of the New York Civil Liberties Union. “And this visitor peddles in many of the dark arts. He peddles in hate and he peddles in fear and he peddles in adolescent bullying and in threats, and, worse, he gets others to do his bidding.”

The emphasis that Trump is placing on an MS-13 crackdown and deportations has a corrosive effect in the immigrant communities, as the public comes to see them as a threat, advocates at the Bay Shore protest said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Over the past year, we’ve heard the narratives and rhetoric coming from the new administration: Mexicans are rapists; Muslims are terrorists that need to be banned and, now, Central Americans are criminals coming here to bring violence to our communities,” said Nathan Berger, an immigrants advocate with Rural and Migrant Ministry.

“We know this isn’t true and we know this to be racist,” Berger added, saying to local law enforcement that “if you are going to cooperate with the administration’s requests” on deportations “you are complicit with racism.”