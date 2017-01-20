Protesters rally in Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration
Protesters took to the streets for Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. See photos from the Capitol.
A Trump supporter interacts with anti-Trump protesters outside of the DeploraBall at the National Press Building, on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Police stand their ground as anti-Trump protesters arrive outside of the DeploraBall at the National Press Building, on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Anti-Trump protesters tangle with police outside of the DeploraBall at the National Press Building, on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
A young protestor feeds a fire of protest signs during a demonstration outside the National Press Building ahead of the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.
Activists hold up signs during a DeploraBall protest in a street outside press club in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2017.
Police look on as activists rally during a DeploraBall protest in a street outside press club in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2017.
Protesters rally and march against the incoming administration of President-elect Trump on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Protesters join together for a rally and march against the incoming administration of President-elect Trump on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
