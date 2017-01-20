Subscribe
    A Trump supporter interacts with anti-Trump protesters outside (Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wilson)

    A Trump supporter interacts with anti-Trump protesters outside of the DeploraBall at the National Press Building, on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

    Protesters rally in Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration

    Updated

    Protesters took to the streets for Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. See photos from the Capitol. 

    Police stand their ground as anti-Trump protesters arrive
    (Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wilson)

    Police stand their ground as anti-Trump protesters arrive outside of the DeploraBall at the National Press Building, on Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

    Anti-Trump protesters tangle with police outside of the
    (Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wilson)

    Anti-Trump protesters tangle with police outside of the DeploraBall at the National Press Building, on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

    A young protestor feeds a fire of protest
    (Credit: AP/John Minchillo)

    A young protestor feeds a fire of protest signs during a demonstration outside the National Press Building ahead of the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.

    Activists hold up signs during a Deplora Ball
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Paul J. Richards)

    Activists hold up signs during a DeploraBall protest in a street outside press club in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2017.

    Police look on as activists rally during a
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Paul J. Richards)

    Police look on as activists rally during a DeploraBall protest in a street outside press club in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2017.

    Protesters join together for a rally and march
    (Credit: TNS/Olivier Douliery)

    Protesters rally and march against the incoming administration of President-elect Trump on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

