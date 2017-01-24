Subscribe
    A man protesting President Donald Trump holds a (Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

    A man protesting President Donald Trump holds a sign in front of the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Protests of the Donald Trump administration across the U.S.

    Updated
    By

    In the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demonstate their opposition. Here's an ongoing look at protests against the Trump administation across the nation.

    Actor Shia LaBeouf demonstrates at his He Will
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary)

    Actor Shia LaBeouf demonstrates at his He Will Not Divide Us livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, as a protest against President Donald Trump.

    Actor Shia LaBeouf demonstrates at his He Will
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary)

    Actor Shia LaBeouf demonstrates at his He Will Not Divide Us livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, as a protest against President Donald Trump.

    People march in front of the US Supreme
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski)

    People march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C., to protest the Trump administration.

    The group, Refuse Fascism, stages an anti-Trump protest
    (Credit: Getty Images North America/Alex Wong)

    A group called Refuse Fascism stages an anti-Trump protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

    A man protesting President Donald Trump holds a
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski)

    A man protesting President Donald Trump holds a sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

    People protest the Trump administration in front of
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski)

    People protest the Trump administration in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

    An activist holds a flag during a protest
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski)

    An activist holds a flag during a protest of the Trump administration in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

    Marchers arrive for a Roe v. Wade protest
    (Credit: AP/Orlin Wagner)

    Marchers arrive for a Roe v. Wade protest at the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

