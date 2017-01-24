Protests of the Donald Trump administration across the U.S.
In the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demonstate their opposition. Here's an ongoing look at protests against the Trump administation across the nation.
Actor Shia LaBeouf demonstrates at his He Will Not Divide Us livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, as a protest against President Donald Trump.
People march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C., to protest the Trump administration.
A group called Refuse Fascism stages an anti-Trump protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
A man protesting President Donald Trump holds a sign in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
People protest the Trump administration in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
An activist holds a flag during a protest of the Trump administration in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Marchers arrive for a Roe v. Wade protest at the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
