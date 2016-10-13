Since Donald Trump's vulgar 2005 comments about women were made public, a flood of notable Republicans around the country have abandoned the GOP presidential nominee.

See why 50 Republicans say they do not support Trump, including Kelly Ayotte, John Kasich, John McCain, George Pataki, Condoleezza Rice, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more. Some, such as Susan Collins, already opposed Trump before the "Hollywood Access" video capturing his remarks surfaced.

Trump said there is no chance he will quit.

Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of state (Credit: AP / Alik Keplicz) (Credit: AP / Alik Keplicz) "Enough! Donald Trump should not be President. He should withdraw. As a Republican, I hope to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth."

Arizona Sen. John McCain (Credit: AP / Susan Walsh) (Credit: AP / Susan Walsh) "I have wanted to support the candidate our party nominated. He was not my choice, but as a past nominee, I thought it's important I respect the fact that Donald Trump won a majority of the delegates by the rules our party set. But Donald Trump's behavior this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy. ... Cindy and I will not vote for Donald Trump. I have never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate and we will not vote for Hillary Clinton. We will write in the name of some good conservative Republican who is qualified to be president."

New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte (Credit: AP / Jim Cole) (Credit: AP / Jim Cole) "I wanted to be able to support my party's nominee, chosen by the people, because I feel strongly that we need a change in direction for our country. However, I'm a mom and an American first, and I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women. I will not be voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton and instead will be writing in Governor Pence for president on Election Day."

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez) "I can't support Hillary Clinton, and I won't vote for Donald Trump," Guadagno told NJ Advance Media. Her boss is New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is one of Trump's most prominent supporters. "No apology can excuse away Mr. Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women. We're raising my 3 boys to be better than that," she said on Twitter. Guadagno said she hasn't decided who she will vote for, or if she will vote.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio (Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) (Credit: AP / Alex Brandon) "While I continue to respect those who still support Donald Trump, I can no longer support him. I continue to believe our country cannot afford a Hillary Clinton presidency. I will be voting for Mike Pence for president."

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who lost to Trump in GOP primary (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) "I will not vote for a nominee who has behaved in a manner that reflects so poorly on our country."

Carly Fiorina, 2016 presidential candidate who lost to Trump in GOP primary (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2015) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2015) "We must have a conservative in the White House to restore accountability, opportunity and security. For the sake of our Constitution and the rule of law, we must defeat Hillary Clinton," said Fiorina, who is a former CEO of Hewlett-Packard. "Today I ask Donald Trump to step aside and for the RNC to replace him with Gov. Mike Pence."

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Caligiuri) (Credit: Getty Images / Vince Caligiuri) Schwarzenegger declared on Twitter that he will not vote for Trump, making this the first presidential election that he has not voted for a Republican. "But as proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else — American," Schwarzenegger said. "So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party — it is your duty." Schwarzenegger will host "The New Celebrity Apprentice," which debuts in January.

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz (Credit: TNS / Zuma Press / Jeff Malet) (Credit: TNS / Zuma Press / Jeff Malet) Chaffetz withdrew his support for Trump, telling Fox 13 of Salt Lake City that he “can no longer in good conscience endorse this person for president,” and that Trump’s comments from the videotape were “some of the most abhorrent and offensive comments that you can possibly imagine."

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) "What Trump brags about is appalling and completely unacceptable. No woman should ever be treated the way he claims he treated women. Unfortunately, there is a pattern of disturbing conduct and offensive rhetoric that raises serious questions about his fitness to be President," Martinez said. "That's why I have withheld my support from the very beginning, and will not support him now."

Maine Sen. Susan Collins (Credit: AP / Evan Vucci) (Credit: AP / Evan Vucci) Collins has spoken out against Trump's behavior during the campaign, announcing in an August Washington Post op-ed why she cannot support him. She told WCSH 6 in Portland, Maine, that Trump's video comments are merely the latest in a series "that have ranged from inappropriate to reprehensible." "This latest incident that has come out only reinforces my conviction that he is simply not suited to be president of the United States," said Collins, who said she would be comfortable with Pence leading the ticket.

Former New York Gov. George Pataki, who lost to Trump in GOP primary (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan, 2015) (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan, 2015) "I'm horrified by #TrumpTape news. @realDonaldTrump campaign is a poisonous mix of bigotry & ignorance. Enough! He needs to step down."

Rep. John Katko of Camillus, N.Y.; represents state's 24th Congressional District (Credit: House of Representatives) (Credit: House of Representatives) Katko told Syracuse.com that Trump should step down as the Republican presidential nominee, declaring, "His comments cannot be justified and crosses every line you can imagine." "I am certainly not going to vote for him," the first-term congressman said. "It's clear to me that he has not been able to get better at this, and now there's absolutely no way I can support him. I want to make it clear that from the beginning I haven't supported him."

New Jersey Rep. Frank LoBiondo (Credit: AP / Mel Evans, 2014) (Credit: AP / Mel Evans, 2014) "I cannot support and will not vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton to be president of the United States. I will write in Gov. Mike Pence for President."

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin) ".@realDonaldTrump is wrong about his level of support. He needs to withdraw from the race."

Jon Huntsman, former Utah governor and 2012 presidential candidate (Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack, 2011) (Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack, 2011) "In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket."

Utah Rep. Mia Love (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) "For the past several months I have been one of the few who refused to endorse Donald Trump. I have said all along that I was still waiting for Mr. Trump to demonstrate his commitment to the kinds of principles and policies the people in Utah's 4th Congressional District want in their elected leaders. Mr. Trump has yet to clear that bar and his behavior and bravado have reached a new low. I cannot vote for him. For the good of the party, and the country, he should step aside."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) "Mr. Trump himself has acknowledged this and identified this series of events tonight as a mere distraction. Well, with all due respect sir, you, sir, are the distraction. Your conduct, sir, is the distraction. It's a distraction from the very principles that will help us win in November. You, yourself sir, Mr. Trump, have stated repeatedly that the goal, the objective has got to be to defeat Hillary Clinton in November. I couldn't agree more. It's for precisely that reason, Mr. Trump, that I respectfully ask you, with all due respect, to step aside, step down, allow someone else to carry the banner of these principles, these principles that have made our country great, these principles that will stand as a beacon of hope to the American family rather than weighing down the American people, rather than weighing down the very principles that will help us win in November."

Alabama Rep. Martha Roby (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2013) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2013) "As disappointed as I've been with his antics throughout this campaign, I thought supporting the nominee was the best thing for our country and our party. Now, it is abundantly clear that the best thing for our country and our party is for Trump to step aside and allow a responsible, respectable Republican to lead the ticket."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam (Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall) (Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall) After the uproar caused by Trump's comments in the video, the Tennessee governor, seen above at left, called on Trump to step aside and let Pence become the Republican nominee, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported. "I want to emphasize that character in our leaders does matter," Haslam said. "None of us in elected office are perfect, but the decisions that are made in the Oval Office have too many consequences to ignore the behavior we have seen."

Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2012) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2012) “For months I’ve left the door open for Donald Trump to earn my vote. That door has now slammed shut,” said the Washington congresswoman, seen second from right above, in an email, The Columbian reported. Herrera Beutler won't vote for Hillary Clinton either, explaining, "I refuse to accept this is the best we can do. Both candidates have shown that they lack the character and temperament required for the highest office in the land and it is a sad state of affairs that these are our choices." She will write in House Speaker Paul Ryan for president. He would "serve this nation with honor," Herrera Beutler said.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Credit: AP / Rashah McChesney) (Credit: AP / Rashah McChesney) "I cannot and will not support Donald Trump for president. He has forfeited the right to be our party's nominee."

Darryl Glenn, Colorado Republican Senate candidate (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) Glenn has changed his position on Trump a few times since the "Hollywood Access" video emerged. Most recently, he declared in a debate on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, that "I have absolutely suspended my endorsement of Donald Trump" — pending any meeting with Trump. On Oct. 8, Glenn had called on Trump to step aside so Pence could be the Republican nominee. "As a father, as a Christian, and as a Republican, I believe that we simply cannot tolerate a nominee who speaks this way about women,” Glenn said then. “This is the most important election of our lifetime. Hillary Clinton is a threat to the rule of law, and to our safety and security. But Donald Trump is simply disqualified from being Commander in Chief — America cannot have a man who speaks this way about women be the face of our country to the Free World. Then Glenn reversed himself, saying he was "still praying over my open support of (Trump's) election" and hoped to meet the candidate to discuss the matter. And then came his debate remarks — which included that he still wants to meet Trump "to know what's in his heart" before making a final decision. Glenn is shown speaking on the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.

Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy (Credit: AP / John Locher, 2014) (Credit: AP / John Locher, 2014) "I've said all along I would, but I will no longer support him," Hardy said. "Because I think that when we degrade that mother, wife, housewife, whatever you want to deal with, daughter — that you degrade America."

Nevada Rep. Joe Heck, who is running for Senate (Credit: AP / John Locher, 2015) (Credit: AP / John Locher, 2015) "I can no longer look past the pattern of behavior and comments that have been made by DonaldTrump. ... I believe our only option is to formally ask Mr. Trump to step down and to allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership so desperately needed and one that Americans deserve."

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo (Credit: AP / Susan Walsh) (Credit: AP / Susan Walsh) "I have reached the decision that I can no longer endorse Donald Trump. This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice. ... Make no mistake. We need conservative leadership in the White House. I urge Donald Trump to step aside and allow the Republican Party to put forward a conservative candidate like Mike Pence who can defeat Hillary Clinton."

Rep. Steve Knight of California (Credit: AP / Rich Pedroncelli, 2014) (Credit: AP / Rich Pedroncelli, 2014) Knight withdrew his support for Trump after the 2005 video emerged. He said he was "deeply disturbed" by Trump's remarks, the Los Angeles Times reported. "In my career as a law enforcement professional I was confronted with and worked tirelessly to end the horrific reality of violence toward women. After hearing Donald Trump's inexcusable comments last night I was deeply disturbed & reminded of that reprehensible behavior," Knight said, according to the Times.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (Credit: AP / Cathleen Allison, 2015) (Credit: AP / Cathleen Allison, 2015) "This video exposed not just words, but now an established pattern which I find to be repulsive and unacceptable for a candidate for President of the United States,” Sandoval said in a statement, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. “I cannot support him as my party’s nominee.”

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan (Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio, 2015) (Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio, 2015) Upton said the 2005 video confirmed his decision not to endorse Trump "due to his previous off-track comments," The Detroit News reported. "It’s a new low. It’s outrageous. As a husband and father, I feel angry and sickened,” the senior Republican of Michigan's congressional delegation said in a statement. "Those running for the office of the president are rightfully held to a higher standard. These latest transgressions are so grave. I urge him to think about our country over his own candidacy and carefully consider stepping aside from the ticket.”

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan (Credit: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Credit: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta) "Keeping Republicans in the Senate majority is critical to the economic and national security of Alaska and America. As for the White House, Donald Trump should step aside. I will support Mike Pence for president."

Texas Rep. Will Hurd (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite) "I never endorsed Donald Trump and cannot in good conscience support or vote for a man who degrades women, insults minorities and has no clear path to keep our country safe. He should step aside for a true conservative to beat Hillary Clinton."

Florida Rep. Tom Rooney (Credit: AP / Charles Dharapak, 2013) (Credit: AP / Charles Dharapak, 2013) Rooney withdrew his support for the GOP nominee, saying the videotape revelation was too much for him, PalmBeachPost.com reported. “As the father of three young sons, I don’t want my boys growing up in a world where the President of the United States is allowed to speak or treat women the way Donald Trump has,” Rooney said. “My greatest responsibility in life is to try and be a good husband and father. If I support him for President, I will be telling my boys that I think it’s okay to treat women like objects – and I’ll have failed as a dad. Therefore, I can no longer support Donald Trump for President and will not be voting for him or Hillary Clinton.”

Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis (Credit: AP / Seth Perlman) (Credit: AP / Seth Perlman) "As parents of a teenage daughter and teen twin boys, my wife and I teach them to respect women and that they will be judged by their words and actions," Davis said a statement, the (Decatur) Herald and Review reported. "The abhorrent comments made by Donald Trump are inexcusable and go directly against what I've been doing in Washington to combat assaults on college campuses. "Because of this, I am rescinding my support for Donald Trump and asking to have my name removed from his agriculture advisory committee. With the terrible options America has right now, I cannot cast my vote for any of the candidates, so I hope Donald Trump withdraws from the race so the American people can elect Mike Pence as our next president."

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson) (Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson) Bentley withdrew his support for the GOP nominee after previously saying he would vote for him. "I endorsed Gov. John Kasich for president, because I felt like he was the most qualified and the best person to lead our nation," Bentley said. "I certainly won't vote for Hillary Clinton, but I cannot and will not vote for Donald Trump."

Minnesota Rep. Erik Paulsen (Credit: AP / Charles Dharapak, 2013) (Credit: AP / Charles Dharapak, 2013) "For months I have said Donald Trump has not earned my vote. The disgusting statements revealed last night make it clear he cannot. I will not be voting for him.”

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner (Credit: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta, 2015) (Credit: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta, 2015) "I am committed to defeating Hillary Clinton. The only way this is now possible is with a new nominee that reflects the values of our country and our party. I will not vote for Donald Trump. If Donald Trump wishes to defeat Hillary Clinton, he should do the only thing that will all us to do so — step aside, and allow Mike Pence to be the Republican Party's nominee."

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) "I'm incredibly disappointed in our party's candidate. And unlike the Democrats who have proven completely unwilling to hold secretary Clinton accountable for her illegal activities that endangered our national security, I am willing to hold Mr. Trump accountable. I am therefore calling for him to step aside and to allow Mike Pence to lead our party."

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard (Credit: AP / James Nord) (Credit: AP / James Nord) "Enough is enough. Donald Trump should withdraw in favor of Gov. Mike Pence. This election is too important."

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite, 2012) (Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite, 2012) "Although I'd hoped he could have risen to the occasion, it's clear Trump is unwilling or unable to demonstrate even the most basic level of discipline, character and judgment necessary to lead our great nation," said Pawlenty, who ran for president in the 2012 election cycle, dropping out in 2011. "He is unsound, uninformed, unhinged and unfit to be President of the United States, and I am withdrawing my support of him."

Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson, 2014) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson, 2014) "For the good of the country, and to give the Republicans a chance of defeating Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump should step aside. His defeat at this point seems almost certain. And four years of Hillary Clinton is not what is best for this country. Mr. Trump should put the country first and do the right thing."

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (Credit: AP / Nati Harnik, 2014) (Credit: AP / Nati Harnik, 2014) "As Americans we are faced with two strikingly bad choices: Donald Trump, who has abused women, and Hillary Clinton who has enabled the abuse of women. It's all wrong," Fortenberry said, the Omaha World-Herald reported. "For my part, I ask that Donald Trump step aside and allow Mike Pence to become the Republican nominee."

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson (Credit: Mike Simpson) (Credit: Mike Simpson) Trump is "unfit to be president" and he cannot support him, Simpson said.

Pennsylvania Rep. Patrick Meehan (Credit: AP / Jacquelyn Martin, 2013) (Credit: AP / Jacquelyn Martin, 2013) "For the good of the country, the Republican Party, and his family, I hope he’ll step aside and end his candidacy for President so that we can come together as a party and defeat Hillary Clinton," Meehan said, CBS Philly reported. "This sort of vile talk is appalling, it’s offensive, and there’s no place in public or private for it. It’s simply wrong," Meehan said.

Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2015) (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla, 2015) "This is disgusting, vile and disqualifying. No woman should ever be subjected to this type of obscene behavior and it is unbecoming of anybody seeking high office. In light of these comments, Donald Trump should step aside and allow our party to replace him with Mike Pence or another appropriate nominee from the Republican Party. I cannot in good conscience vote for Donald Trump and I would never vote for Hillary Clinton."

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer) “Donald Trump’s statements are beyond offensive & despicable. While I cannot vote for Hillary Clinton, I will not vote for Trump.”

Texas Rep. Kay Granger (Credit: AP, 2014) (Credit: AP, 2014) "We have heard rumors about the insensitive and vulgar things Mr. Trump says about women," Granger said, The Dallas Morning News reported. "But watching that video is disgusting. Mr. Trump should remove himself from consideration as Commander in Chief."

Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster, 2013) (Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster, 2013) "As a woman, mother & grandmother, I categorically find that there are no excuses for Trump's degrading and obscene characterization of women," the South Florida congresswoman said, the Miami Herald reported. “In April, before Trump even clinched the nomination, I announced I could not and would not support Donald Trump in this election," Ros-Lehtinen said. "I'm now calling on Donald Trump to drop out of the race for the good of our nation.”

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner (Credit: AP / Cliff Owen, 2013) (Credit: AP / Cliff Owen, 2013) "I have committed my short time in Congress to fighting for the most vulnerable in our society. As a strong and vocal advocate for victims of sex trafficking and assault, I must be true to those survivors and myself and condemn the predatory and reprehensible comments of Donald Trump," Wagner said, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. "I withdraw my endorsement and call for Governor Pence to take the lead so we can defeat Hillary Clinton."

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash (Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio, 2015) (Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio, 2015) "Character matters. @realDonaldTrump has been saying outrageous, offensive things the whole time. He should have stepped aside long ago."