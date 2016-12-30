An Upper Brookville mansion owned by the Russian government and targeted for closure by the Obama administration in retaliation for alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election was closed Friday.

“The premises have now been vacated,” Village Mayor Elliot Conway said after at least eight vehicles with diplomatic plates departed on a wooded hillside driveway to Mill River Road in the upscale North Shore village.

The State Department Friday declined to confirm that the Upper Brookville house was closed. A spokesman referred to a statement Thursday stating only that the “property is on Long Island and is 14 acres.” The Upper Brookville property is 14 acres, according to Nassau County records.

Conway said the State Department told him the Upper Brookville property was the Long Island mansion that was ordered closed.

There also is a Russian-owned mansion in Glen Cove. But the city’s mayor, Reginald Spinello, said Friday that Police Chief William Whitton “has spoken to multiple federal agencies, and the information he has received at this time is that the Glen Cove facility is not closing.”

Several vehicles, including minivans and box vans, began leaving the compound shortly before noon, and a man who came down the driveway put a padlock on the driveway gate.

Several vehicles with U.S. government license plates were at the bottom of the driveway.

The Upper Brookville home was one of two properties that the federal government ordered closed Friday. The White House said Thursday that it was denying “Russian personnel access to two recreational compounds” on Long Island and in Maryland.

“The State Department will secure and maintain the properties in keeping with our responsibilities,” the statement said.

The White House said Thursday that the closing of the houses — along with the expulsion of 35 Russians from the United States and sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies — is in response to Russian hacking before the election and harassment of U.S. diplomats in Russia.

Nassau County assessment records state the brick and stone house is a “Russian Federation Mission.” The house, with a market value of $9,350,400, has 36 rooms and an in-ground pool, records show.

Dan Travers, who has lived across from the Russian compound in Upper Brookville for about 12 years, said he never noticed any “unusual activities” on the property.

Travers said his only encounter with someone from the Russian property came about a year ago after his dog had walked across the street and spent the night against the compound fence.

“Someone called us who didn’t speak English” and managed to communicate that the dog was at the house, Travers said.

Reginald Spinello, mayor of Glen Cove, said little is known about what occurs at the Russian mansion there, which is known as Killenworth.

“There seem to be caretakers there,” he said. “I don’t know the activity that goes on there.”

A diplomatic dispute occurred in the 1980s when Glen Cove officials, alleging the mansion was being used for spying, barred Russian officials from using city parks and beaches, according to news reports at the time. That policy was later reversed.

Spinello recalled that, when he was a child in the early 1960s, during a time of tense relations between the Soviet Union and the United States, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev visited the Glen Cove estate.

“People lined the streets ... ,” he said. “They were throwing tomatoes at the limos. People were not happy at the time that he was coming in there.”

With Laura Blasey