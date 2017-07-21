Anthony Scaramucci, the Manhasset financier named White House communications director Friday, was a player in local sports and political circles long before entering President Donald Trump’s orbit.

As founder of the Manhattan global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, Scaramucci, 53, built his wealth and profile during the late 2000s, when he recovered from the financial crisis to start a popular symposium for hedge fund managers.

It was then that the Port Washington native — a diehard Mets fan who grew up delivering Newsday and riding the Long Island Rail Road to Shea Stadium — made simultaneous inroads with the team and high-profile politicians.

In 2010, he was campaign finance co-chair for former Long Island Rep. Rick Lazio’s gubernatorial bid. After Lazio lost a GOP primary, Scaramucci went to Democrat Andrew Cuomo’s campaign, serving as finance chair for “Republicans for Cuomo.”

Like Trump, Scaramucci has a history of supporting politicians of both parties. For example, he contributed $21,000 between 2009 and 2013 to Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) when she was Nassau district attorney.

Scaramucci, a graduate of Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, wrote about his Long Island upbringing in a Medium blog post last year, including how he and a friend searched for work by “trudging outside in our jackets, gloves, boots and hats at 6:30 a.m. after a snowstorm to begin knocking on doors.”

From Port Washington, he attended Tufts University and Harvard Law School, and then spent years on Wall Street. He was fired and re-hired by Goldman Sachs at various points, and dabbled in numerous endeavors, including ice cream shops in Nassau and Suffolk.

In 2012, after his success with SkyBridge, Scaramucci was one of three investors who purchased a single 4 percent share of the Mets, worth about $20 million. He has no official role with the team, but the man nicknamed “Mooch” has still made headlines.

He was one of several people last year to pay $365,000 for the jersey worn by Mike Piazza on Sept. 21, 2001, when he hit a home run during the emotional first game in New York after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The jersey was feared to have been eyed by a foreign buyer. Scaramucci and his group pledged to display the jersey at Citi Field, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and Sept. 11 Memorial.

“Huge thanks to Anthony & Tony for coming through!” Piazza tweeted, referring to Scaramucci and one of the other buyers.

In 2014, Scaramucci bought the rights to the former PBS series “Wall Street Week,” bringing it to the Fox Business Network. He began frequent appearances on Fox networks, at first as a Trump opponent (in 2015 he called the then-longshot candidate a “hack.”)

Scaramucci, however, later become one of Trump’s most loyal campaign surrogates. After the election, he was initially tapped to serve as a White House special assistant charged with public outreach, but the appointment was never finalized because of concerns over Scaramucci’s interational investments.

With Jim Baumbach