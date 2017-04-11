WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that even Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons in the way that Syrian dictator Bashar Assad has in his apparent poison gas attack against civilians in a rebel-held part of his country.
“You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said.
Asked for clarification on his remark later by reporters who noted that Hitler killed Jews with poison gas during the Holocaust, Spicer said of the Nazi Party leader, “He was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.”
President Donald Trump said he was moved by graphic images of the dead and suffering child victims of Assad’s chemical bombing and retaliated with a round of cruise missiles last Thursday.
