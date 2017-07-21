WASHINGTON — White House spokesman Sean Spicer quit Friday in protest over President Donald Trump’s decision to hire financier Anthony Scaramucci to be the new White House communications director, according to several news reports.

Spicer’s resignation ends his six-month tenure as the embattled and parodied spokesman for the Trump administration, a role of briefing the Washington press corps that recently he has largely ceded to his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The hiring of Scaramucci was reported by the Washington Post, The New York Times and Associated Press, based on unnamed White House sources. The White House press office did not respond to requests for confirmation of the reports.

Scaramucci will replace Mike Dubke, who resigned from the job in May. He joins the administration as it battles investigations by a special counsel and Congress into Trump campaign ties to Russian election meddling and struggles to move a legislative agenda.

The hiring of Scaramucci also could be a signal to Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, who reportedly also has been trying to block the appointment of the financier to other posts, including that director of the office of public liaison.

Scaramucci has no communications experience but has appeared often on cable news shows to defend the president. Scaramucci is close to Donald Trump Jr., and respected by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, a top Trump adviser, the Times reported.

CNN recently retracted a story about Scaramucci that was about Trump’s campaign ties to Russia. The network apologized, three of its reporters and editors resigned, and Scaramucci accepted the apology.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway praised Scaramucci on Fox & Friends on Fox News Friday morning.

“All I can say is in speaking with the president and others that, you know, we have a great communications team already,” Conway said. “Anthony Scaramucci is somebody who has been an incredible asset to President Trump all during the campaign, the transition, and now he is one of the killers on TV who goes out there, thinks the president is being treated very unfairly, and we don’t get any of the economic news out there, even though our press and communications shop tries.”

“The president has confidence in all of the people who work for him, and we know that Anthony is someone who is a friend to the administration,” she added.