See who played Trump, Pence and Clinton at inauguration rehearsal
He sported a red power tie and a name tag that read "POTUS Elect Trump" while flashing two big thumbs-up to the crowd, as the incoming president is known to do. But the man portraying Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, was actually U.S. Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery. And the woman by his side wearing the white pea coat and "Mrs. Trump" name tag was not Melania but Army Specialist Sara Corry.
Lowery and Corry were standing in for the Trumps at a dress rehearsal held for the 58th presidential inauguration. And they weren't alone. They were joined by "body doubles" for Vice President-elect Mike Pence, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State of Hillary Clinton and other officials.
See photos of the stand-ins and more from the rehearsal.
Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, and Army Spc. Sara Correy stand in for President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Trump will take the oath of office to become the nation's 45th president on Friday, Jan. 20.
Stand-ins for former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Security forces rehearse along the parade route on Constitution Avenue during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, right, and Army Master Sgt. Neil Ewachiw, left, stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Stand-ins playing various government officials participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsalat the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, the stand-in for President-elect Donald Trump, gives the thumbs-up during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump's family members wave as they participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, the stand-in for President-elect Donald Trump, waves after being introduced during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
A card signifying where President-elect Donald Trump is to sit during his inauguration is seen during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery and Army Spc. Sara Correy stand in for President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Army Master Sgt. Neil Ewachiw, center, the stand-in for Vice President-elect Mike Pence, rehearses the oath of office during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, the stand-in for President-elect Donald Trump, rehearses the oath of office as Army Spc. Sara Correy, the stand-in for incoming first lady Melania Trump, pretends to hold a Bible as they participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Army Spc. Sara Corry, the stand-in for incoming first lady Melania Trump, is escorted onto the stage during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
