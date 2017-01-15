Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 37° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NationNews

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    US President-elect Donald Trump stand-in, US Army Sergeant (Credit: EPA)

    US President-elect Donald Trump stand-in, US Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery (L), and Melania Trump stand-in, Army Specialist Sara Corry (R), participate in the dress rehearsal for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 15, 2017. Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States during an Inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the US Capitol, 20 January 2017.

    See who played Trump, Pence and Clinton at inauguration rehearsal

    Updated

    He sported a red power tie and a name tag that read "POTUS Elect Trump" while flashing two big thumbs-up to the crowd, as the incoming president is known to do. But the man portraying Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on  Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, was actually U.S. Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery. And the woman by his side wearing the white pea coat and "Mrs. Trump" name tag was not Melania but Army Specialist Sara Corry.

    Lowery and Corry were standing in for the Trumps at a dress rehearsal held for the 58th presidential inauguration. And they weren't alone. They were joined by "body doubles" for Vice President-elect Mike Pence, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State of Hillary Clinton and other officials.

    See photos of the stand-ins and more from the rehearsal.

     

    Stand in for President-elect Donald Trump Army Sergeant
    (Credit: EPA/Shawn Thew)

    Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, and Army Spc. Sara Correy stand in for President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Trump will take the oath of office to become the nation's 45th president on Friday, Jan. 20.

    Stand ins for former US President Bill Clinton
    (Credit: EPA/Shawn Thew)

    Stand-ins for former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

    Security forces rehearse along the parade route on
    (Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)

    Security forces rehearse along the parade route on Constitution Avenue during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    US President-elect Donald Trump stand-in, US Army Sergeant
    (Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)

    Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, right, and Army Master Sgt. Neil Ewachiw, left, stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    Stand-ins playing various officials, take part in a
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Mandel Ngan)

    Stand-ins playing various government officials participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsalat the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    A stand-in for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gives
    (Credit: Bloomberg/Andrew Harrer)

    Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, the stand-in for President-elect Donald Trump, gives the thumbs-up during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    Stand-ins for family members of President-Elect Donald Trump
    (Credit: Getty Images North America/Alex Wong)

    Stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump's family members wave as they participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    Stand-ins playing the parts of former US President
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Mandel Ngan)

    Stand-ins for former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, center, stand-in for
    (Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky)

    Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, the stand-in for President-elect Donald Trump, waves after being introduced during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    A sign is posted onstage beneath a chair
    (Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky)

    A card signifying where President-elect Donald Trump is to sit during his inauguration is seen during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    US President-elect Donald Trump stand-in, US Army Sergeant
    (Credit: EPA/Michael Reynolds)

    Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery and Army Spc. Sara Correy stand in for President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    A stand-in for U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence
    (Credit: Bloomberg/Andrew Harrer)

    Army Master Sgt. Neil Ewachiw, center, the stand-in for Vice President-elect Mike Pence, rehearses the oath of office during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. 

    Army Sgt. Major. Greg Lowery (L), playing the
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Mandel Ngan)

    Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, the stand-in for President-elect Donald Trump, rehearses the oath of office as Army Spc. Sara Correy, the stand-in for incoming first lady Melania Trump, pretends to hold a Bible as they participate in a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    US Army Specialist Sara Corry(C) is escorted on
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images/Saul Loeb)

    Army Spc. Sara Corry, the stand-in for incoming first lady Melania Trump, is escorted onto the stage during a presidential inauguration dress rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.