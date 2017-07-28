WASHINGTON — A slimmed-down Senate bill to partially repeal the Affordable Care Act went down to defeat early Friday.

“Let me just say its been a long road for both sides. It’s time to turn the page,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said after the measure was rejected 51-49 in a 1:40 a.m. vote, with all Democrats and three Republicans voting no. “We are not celebrating. We are relieved.”

Schumer’s comments followed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who struck a frustrating tone in his remarks and suggested Democratic senators were gloating after the vote.

“This is a clearly a disappointing moment,” McConnell said. “Constituents have suffered and awful lot under Obamacare and we thought they deserved better.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) joined Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) to vote no on the bill.

Outlined by McConnell, the “skinny” bill proposed only partial repeal of Obamacare, and would have left the Medicaid expansion untouched. It proposed ending insurance mandates and the medical device tax, boosting health savings accounts, giving states flexibility and shifting funds to health care centers.

“Passing this legislation will allow us to work with our colleagues in the House toward a final bill that can go to the president,” McConnell said as he presented the bill on the Senate floor shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. “I urge everyone to support it.”

The vote to reject McConnell’s bill, known as the Health Care Freedom Act, followed a motion by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) to instead send the bill to the Senate’s health committee for three days. That amendment was also defeated.

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday night that the pared-down health care bill would leave 16 million more uninsured by 2026, The Associated Press reported.

As the last-minute action continued on the Senate floor, President Donald Trump posted a late-night tweet of encouragement.

“Go Republican Senators, Go!” Trump tweeted. “Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare!

Threatening the bill’s passage were McCain, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who held a news conference earlier to say they would vote no on that bill unless they were assured that the House would not approve it.

“I would like to have the kind of assurances he didn’t provide,” McCain told reporters. Graham told reporters he did “not yet” support the bill but could be persuaded.

Graham said conservative Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) had called him with concerns about the measure. And House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent notice to House members to be ready for votes this weekend but didn’t say on what.

Graham and Johnson voted yes.

Despite a statement by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) that the House is willing to move forward in a conference committee to work over the bill, the opposing Republican senators had still sounded skeptical earlier Thursday.

“If moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do,” Ryan (R-Wis.) said in a statement.

But he added, “The House remains committed to finding a solution and working with our Senate colleagues, but the burden remains on the Senate to demonstrate that it is capable of passing something that keeps our promise, as the House has already done.”

The House could vote on the bill or vote to send it to conference.

“The skinny bill as policy is disastrous,” said Graham, adding that it would destroy the individual insurance markets. “The skinny bill as a promise to repeal Obamacare is a fraud.”

The American Health Insurance Providers, an insurers’ lobbying group, also opposed what appear to be the outlines of the skinny bill in a letter to Senate leaders Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Schumer attacked the “skinny repeal” as a Trojan horse resulting in a House conference version that will be a complete repeal and replace bill that the more moderate Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected.

A Republican amendment to create a single-payer Medicare-for-all bill, favored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and most House Democrats, failed earlier Thursday. Five red-state Democrats up for re-election and all Republicans voted no. Sanders and other Democrats voted present.

Another Republican amendment — to waive budget rules to allow reducing federal funding for insurance companies covering abortions — failed in a 50-50 tie.