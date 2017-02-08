WASHINGTON — The Senate Republican majority is expected later Wednesday to confirm the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general, amid growing rancor with Democrats, who have launched strong attacks on his record on civil rights.

Sessions is expected to win the votes of all 52 Republicans and at least one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to become the fifth cabinet-level nominee of President Donald Trump to clear Democratic hurdles and be sworn in.

Sessions, a conservative four-term senator whom the Senate rejected as a judge in 1986, has stirred some of the strongest opposition to Trump’s cabinet nominees as liberal, pro-immigrant and civil rights activists have spurred Senate Democrats to vote against him.

The approval of Sessions would bring a significant shift in the priorities at the Justice Department that his predecessors Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder in the Obama administration established for police-community relations, voting rights and immigration enforcement.

Sessions testified in his Jan. 10 confirmation hearing that as attorney general he would offer stronger support for law enforcement, and crack down on crime and illegal immigration while protecting the country from “radical Islamic terrorism” and cybercrime.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday morning complained about the treatment the Republican Alabama senator has gotten from Democratic senators.

“It’s been tough to watch all this good man has been put through in recent weeks,” McConnell said. “This is a well-qualified colleague with a deep reverence for the law. He believes strongly in the equal application of it to everyone.”

Democrats used a variety of procedural tactics to slow the confirmation process for Sessions and other Trump nominees, including forcing the Senate Republicans, with Manchin, to break a filibuster at midday Tuesday and then hold 30 hours of debate before a confirmation vote.

For the second night in a row Tuesday, Democrats stayed up all night taking turns speaking against a Trump nominee, a tactic they used Monday night against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whom the Senate confirmed Tuesday after Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie.

In speech after speech, Democrats asserted that Sessions as the nation’s top law enforcement official wouldn’t serve as an independent check on Trump, and that he wouldn’t protect the rights of minorities, immigrants, women and gays and lesbians.

Some brought up the Senate Judiciary Committee’ rejection in 1986 of Sessions’ appointment as a federal judge after his staff alleged that when Sessions was Alabama’s U.S. attorney he called a black lawyer “boy” and called NAACP and ACLU “un-American.”

At his hearing, Sessions strongly denied those allegations. “I did not harbor the kind of animosities and race-based discrimination ideas that … I was accused of.”

On Tuesday, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) read a 1986 letter opposing Sessions’ judicial appointment by Coretta Scott King, the widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Republicans voted to invoke a rarely used Senate rule to silence her for “impugning” Sessions’ character.

Most Democrats pointed out that Sessions was an early supporter and active surrogate for Trump’s campaign for president — and that he was particularly supportive of Trump’s strong position to curtail immigration and build a wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

“Senator Sessions has not made it clear that he would use his power as attorney general to stand up for the voiceless and the oppressed, or to stand up to the president when he’s wrong,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who said she would vote against his nomination.

Manchin, who faces a tough election in 2018 in a state where 69 percent voted for Trump, broke with his Democratic colleagues by issuing a statement of support for Sessions the day he was nominated in December.