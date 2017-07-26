WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Wednesday failed to pass a resurrected bill to repeal Obamacare with a delayed replacement, falling short of the simple majority needed from their divided caucus in a weeklong debate on health care legislation.

The bill, which would repeal Obamacare but delay it for two years to give lawmakers time to pass a replacement, lost in a 45-55 vote, with six of the seven Republicans voting against it even though they voted for it when Republicans passed it in the House and Senate in 2015.

They included Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted against this bill both times.

That measure was expected to fail, ramping up talk among senators and aides that McConnell will move to a last-resort measure that ends only Obamacare’s insurance mandates and medical device taxes, an approach dubbed “skinny repeal.”

That approach would allow the Senate to pass legislation that they could send to the House and enter into a conference committee session to create a measure that resolves differences between the House and Senate versions of the Obamacare repeal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in his opening remarks that the Senate had a difficult road ahead as it spends this week in a budget reconciliation process that provides for 20 hours of debate and amendments on measures to dismantle Obamacare.

“Ultimately, we want to get legislation to finally end the failed Obamacare status quo through Congress and to the president’s desk for his signature,” McConnell said. “This certainly won’t be easy. Hardly anything in this process has been.”

McConnell’s attempts to find a compromise Obamacare repeal and replace bill has been bedeviled by his party’s two wings — conservative and more moderate senators — who have pulled in opposite directions in both the House and the Senate.

The measure defeated Wednesday won conservative support but lost the votes of moderate Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.).

That deprived McConnell of the 50 votes he needed to win with a tie breaker by Vice President Mike Pence.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on CNBC urged McConnell and Republican leaders to adopt a minimal repeal bill just to get it passed.

“What we need to do in the Senate is figure out the lowest common denominator is, what gets us to 50 votes, so we can move forward on healthcare legislation,” Price said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned his own caucus and more moderate Republicans concerned about deep cuts to Medicaid that skinny repeal “is equal to full repeal.”

In remarks on the floor, Schumer said, “It’s a Trojan Horse designed to get the House and Senate into conference, where the hard-right flank of the House Republicans — the Freedom Caucus — will demand full repeal or something very close to it.”

The debate and amendment process begun Tuesday is expected to last at least through Friday, with a possible series of votes on amendments, called a vote-a-rama, lasting into the night on Thursday.

McConnell said on Tuesday he does not know how the process will turn out, but he and other Senate leaders expected their first votes to fail.

McConnell’s first attempt to pass an amendment failed late Tuesday evening, when nine Republicans voted against the comprehensive Senate Obamacare repeal and replace measure that he reworked over the last few weeks after pulling it for lack of support in late June.

President Donald Trump criticized Murkowski in a tweet Wednesday morning, but that did not change her vote.