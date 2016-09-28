WASHINGTON - The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to override President Barack Obama’s veto of a bill to allow survivors and families of 9/11 victims to pursue their lawsuit in a U.S. court against Saudi Arabia for alleged complicity in the terrorist attacks.

The veto override — the first for Obama — won 97-1 in a vote that began at around noon, with only Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) in opposition despite lobbying against it by the Obama administration, some foreign relations experts and Saudi Arabia.

The House was expected also to vote Wednesday on an override, according to Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), the House sponsor of the measure.

“Democrat and Republicans don’t agree on much these days. But we agree on JASTA,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a floor speech that led up to the vote. “Both parties believe that the families of the 911 victims should be able to seek justice.”

Several lawmakers voted for the override despite concerns, and said they would introduce additional legislation if the White House concerns about JASTA come true.

Sen Ben Cardin (D-Md.), the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, said in a floor speech that he’ll closely watch what happens next, especially other countries’ reactions, and would address any risks to U.S. diplomats, troops and assets in additional legislation.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), Foreign Relations Committee chairman, said he would vote to override the veto despite concerns about the legislation because of his sympathy for the families of 9/11 victims who had battled for the right to sue Saudi Arabia for so long.