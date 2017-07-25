WASHINGTON — With the assist of ailing Sen. John McCain, Senate Republicans on Tuesday narrowly voted to bring an Obamacare repeal bill to the floor for debate and amendments, starting a process to fulfill seven years of campaign promises.

As protesters chanted to “kill the bill” and “shame” before being cleared from the gallery, 50 of the 52 Republican senators voted to move ahead to work with the House version of the bill, setting in motion 20 hours of debate and a raft of amendments.

McCain (R-Ariz.) made the victory possible by flying in to Washington to vote for the motion despite being diagnosed with brain cancer last week. He was greeted by the entire Senate with a standing ovation, even as he gave a thumbs up with both hands to vote for the motion.

After the vote, President Donald Trump tweeted, “.@SenJohnMcCain-Thank you for coming to D.C. for such a vital vote. Congrats to all Rep. We can now deliver grt healthcare to all Americans!”

In the dramatic showdown vote, with Trump putting significant public pressure with tweets on Republican senators, moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska still voted no.

But other wavering lawmakers shifted to yes. They included Sen. Dean Heller (R-Utah), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). All Democrats voted no.

Vice President Mike Pence, sitting in the president of the Senate’s chair, cast the tiebreaking vote, saying, “The vice president votes in the affirmative, and the motion is approved.”

The Senate will now move on to 20 hours of debate, divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats, and unlimited amendments in what could be an unpredictable floor fight between Republican factions with Democrats forcing difficult votes.

Designated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to begin the debate, McCain thanked his colleagues for their support as he battles cancer, but he also scolded both Democrats and Republicans for failing to work together, and warned that his party’s bill could well be doomed to failure.

“We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle,” McCain said. “Why don’t we try the old way of legislating in the Senate? The way our rules and customs encourages us to act.”

Predicting the process he voted to begin “likely” will fail, McCain added, “I will not vote for this bill as it is today…. I have changes urged by my state’s governor that will have to be included for my support of final passage of any bill.”

Before the vote, McConnell urged his caucus to vote with him for the procedural motion that will allow a final vote, telling them they had an opportunity to undo the passage of Obamacare — formally known as the Affordable Care Act — by Democrats in 2010.

“We were all a little surprised by the election last year. But with the surprise election comes opportunity to do things we never thought were possible. All we have to do is have the courage to begin the debate,” McConnell said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) exhorted Republican moderates to hold their ground and reject the motion to proceed, as he lambasted the lack of congressional or public hearings and the writing of the bill in secret, calling McConnell’s actions a “ruse.”

Schumer said McConnell knows that passage of a Senate Republican bill would ultimately end up as an Obamacare repeal bill or something close to it once it goes through conference with the Republican-controlled House.

“Turn back now before it’s too late, and millions and millions and millions of Americans are hurt so badly in a way in which they will never recover,” Schumer said.

All Republican bills being considered would cut Obamacare’s taxes on higher-income earners; end Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid to lower-income households; and alter individual marketplaces in ways experts say would raise costs for people with pre-existing conditions.

With solid opposition by the 48-member Democratic caucus, McConnell and Trump have been trying to find a middle ground acceptable to conservatives such as Sen. Ran Paul (R-Ky.) seeking a complete repeal, and moderates such as Collins who worry about sharp reductions in Medicaid.

McConnell achieved a breakthrough by persuading his fellow Republican senator from Kentucky to drop his opposition and vote for the motion.

Paul tweeted that McConnell told him the plan was to take up the bill that repealed Obamacare that House and Senate Republicans passed in 2015 but was vetoed by President Barack Obama — even though it requires 60 votes and will be defeated.

“If that is the plan, I will vote to proceed to have this vote,” Paul tweeted. “If we cannot pass full, clean 2015 repeal, I’ve also been told we will vote on whatever version of CLEAN repeal we can pass.” He said that would scrap insurance mandates and taxes without new spending and bailouts.

Trump, meanwhile, kept up the pressure with a spray of tweets.

“After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!” he tweeted. Later, he posted, “The American people have waited long enough. There has been enough talk and no action for seven years. Now is the time for action!”

Trump left it up to Senate Republicans to determine exactly what they do. “Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand,” he tweeted.