HIGHLIGHTS Robert Capers, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, which includes Long Island, promptly resigned.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday asked for the resignations of the 46 remaining United States attorneys in the country who had been appointed by the Obama administration, and Robert Capers, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, which includes Long Island, promptly resigned.

But the status of the more widely publicized United States Attorney for the Southern District, Preet Bharara, also a Democratic appointee, whose area includes Manhattan, was not immediately clear.

When asked if Bharara had been asked to resign, Sarah Isgur Flores, Sessions’ chief spokesperson, said in an e-mail: “The request for U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignation applies to all Senate-confirmed U.S. Atttorneys.

That appears to contradict previous accounts that President Trump had asked him to stay on and Bharara had agreed. Asked about the apaprent contradiction, Isgur Flores said: “I’d refer you to the White House if you’re asking about any statements from the president.”

A White House official, asked if Bharara and others might still be reappointed, said, “All 46 U.S. attorneys have received their letters of resignation and they are being treated the same.”

Spokesmen for Bharara declined to comment.

Bharara got a call asking him to resign from Justice Departmenht officials Friday morning, according to a source.

One source familiar with the situation said, Bharara’s office“thought everything was fine until this morning.”

There are 93 United States Attorneys’ office in the country, who supervise federal prosecution and law enforcement in their districts. Each is appointed by president and confirmed by the Senate.

An incoming administration is understood to appoint U.S. Attorneys of their choosing.

In announcing the request for the resignations earlier in the day, Isgur Flores said: “As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States Attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice.”

“The Attorney General,” she continued, “ has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition. Until the new U.S. Attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders.”

Capers, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District, said in a statement: “This afternoon, I was instructed to resign my position as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, effective March 10, 2017. It has been my greatest honor to serve my country, New York City and the people of this district for almost 14 years, with the last 17 months serving as United States Attorney. “

Until a new United States Attorney is confirmed for the Eastern District, Capers said his chief assistant, Bridget M. Rohde, “will continue the great work of this office as Acting United States Attorney.”

With John Riley