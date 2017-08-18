WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon is leaving the White House Friday, relinquishing his post as chief strategist and adviser to President Donald Trump, the press secretary said in a brief statement.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

Bannon, a former executive leading the conservative Breitbart News, which published so-called “alt-right” news, has drawn fire for his conservative national and world views and recently has been rumored to be on the way out.

Bannon leaves at the end of a week in which controversy rocked Trump and the White House over the president’s comments blaming both sides in the clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But Bannon also is exiting after a stunning interview with The American Prospect, a liberal publication, in which he called the pro-white marchers “clowns.” He also said there was no viable military option for stopping North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Bannon was brought into Trump’s general election campaign a year ago, after the Republican convention, by Trump backers Rebekah Mercer and her father, Robert Mercer, the multimillionaire co-president of Renaissance Technologies, a hedge fund in East Setauket.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

During his tenure, the former Goldman Sachs executive has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

Bannon pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

With The Associated Press