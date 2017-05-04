Ted Cruz's rise to national prominence
Ted Cruz served roles in the George W. Bush administration and as Texas' solicitor general before the Republican was elected to the U.S. Senate as a political rookie in 2012. In Washington, the tea party favorite has taken on his own party's establishment and former President Barack Obama, leading Republicans through the 2013 government shutdown in an unsuccessful attempt to defund the Affordable Care Act. Cruz ran for president in 2016, but was one of the many candidates Donald Trump defeated for the Republican nomination.
