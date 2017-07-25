GATLINBURG, Tenn. - A Tennessee couple whose 2-year-old son died after being left in a vehicle overnight have been arrested on murder charges.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn said in a news release that a grand jury returned presentments against Jade Elizabeth Phillips and Anthony Dyllan Phillips.
They were arrested Monday and are charged with first-degree murder committed in perpetration of aggravated child neglect, first-degree murder committed in perpetration of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
Gatlinburg police found the boy dead just before 2 p.m. on July 14 after one of the parents called 911 and reported leaving the child in the vehicle overnight.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.