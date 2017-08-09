WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning touted U.S. nuclear capabilities as “now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” while his secretary of state sought to temper the administration’s rhetoric in the face of escalating tension with North Korea and reassured Americans they “should sleep well at night.”

Rex Tillerson also defended messaging by Trump, who a day earlier promised “fire and fury” if Pyongyang ramps up its hostility.

“What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un can understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language,” Tillerson said.

The secretary spoke with reporters en route to Guam, which North Korean state media said could be targeted by missile strikes.

There was no “imminent threat” to the region, Tillerson said.

“The North Korean missile capability can point in many directions, so Guam is not the only place that would be under threat,” he said. “No, I never considered rerouting the trip back, and I do not believe that there is any imminent threat.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s morning tweets kept up the strong language.

“My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” he wrote. “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters clarified that Trump was referencing an executive order in late January — among his first — calling for a review of the U.S. nuclear weapons cache.

She had no substantiation or details about the president’s declaration of an updated arsenal or “stronger and more powerful” capabilities.

Trump is in the midst of a working vacation at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, where Walters said he received his daily intelligence briefing Wednesday morning.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is scheduled to meet with Trump at the estate later in the week, she said.

Trump did not mention North Korea in his tweets.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denounced the president’s words as reckless.

“His saber-rattling and provocative, impulsive rhetoric erode our credibility and weaken our ability to reach a peaceful resolution to this crisis, and must immediately end,” she said in a statement.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) noted the lack of Trump administration diplomats installed as tensions escalate.

“I’m worried about Trump’s bellicosity on NKorea,” he tweeted. “I’m more worried that he has ZERO senior people who know how to solve crises like this.”

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka echoed Trump’s flexing of U.S. military might in remarks to Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

He was asked about the president’s “fire and fury” remarks.

“He’s saying, ‘don’t test America and don’t test Donald J. Trump’ . . . We were a superpower; we are now a hyper-power,” Gorka said. “Nobody in the world, especially not North Korea, comes close to challenging our military capabilities.”