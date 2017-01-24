Tornado tears through Hattiesburg, Mississippi
A tornado tore through Hattiesburg in south Mississippi on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, killing four people and injuring dozens more. The tornado ripped a 31-mile path across across the region and damaged or destroyed more than 1,100 homes, state officials said Monday.
Damaged homes and toppled trees are seen on Magnolia Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a deadly tornado struck the area on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. At least four people were killed, officials said.
Lanada Miller stands before the remains of her trailer home that was ripped apart by the deadly tornado in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Two nearby trailers sustained exterior damage.
Donna Thompson and a friend salvage some of her belongings from her home after a deadly tornado ripped its roof off in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Shanise McMorris sits on the ruins of her home after a deadly tornado ripped through Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Prince Kirkland, 1, of Hattiesburg, takes a nap at the Forrest County Storm Shelter in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The boy and his family were displaced after a deadly tornado swept through the city early Saturday. At least four people were killed, officials said.
First responders used dogs to sniff residences and businesses for bodies or injured residents after a tornado swept through Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Residents of Magnolia Street in Hattiesburg, Miss., take a break from cleaning up after a tornado hit the area on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Parents, students and friends help remove belongings from dorm rooms as cleanup begins on the William Carey University campus in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a tornado hit the area on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Tracey Morgan, left, consoles Monica McCarty, who lost her father and son when a tornado swept through the trailer camp they were staying at in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. All three were in different trailers when the storm hit.
Cottrell Memorial CME Church sustained major damage in the tornado that tore through Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Cottrell Memorial CME Church was left in ruins after a tornado tore through Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
A church's message seem prophetic for the damage suffered in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a deadly tornado swept through the area on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. At least four people were killed, emergency officials said.
Residents and volunteers help salvage belongings from the rubble on Hall Avenue in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Much of the city sustained damage after a tornado swept through the area early Saturday.
Volunteers Jasmine Fortson, left, and Savannah Beans clean up debris in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Much of the city sustained damage after a tornado swept through the area early Saturday.
Vlunteers Brenda Dillion and Vanessa Molden put together boxes of food to give to tornado victims, law enforcement and others in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Much of the city sustained damage after a tornado swept through the area early Saturday.
