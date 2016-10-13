Two women have told The New York Times that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump inappropriately touched them long before his White House run, a story his campaign called “fiction.”

One of Trump’s accusers told the Times he kissed her mouth in 2005, seconds after she introduced herself. The other said he groped her and fondled her breasts on a flight in the 1980s.

“He was like an octopus,” Jessica Leeds, 74, of Manhattan, told the Times, recalling the New York-bound flight some 30 years ago. The incident allegedly occurred, Leeds told The Times, after she was offered an upgraded seat in first class.

“His hands were everywhere,” Leeds said.

Shortly after the story appeared Wednesday night on the Times website, Trump’s campaign issued a statement denying the allegations.

“This entire article is fiction, and for The New York Times to launch a completely false, coordinated character assassination against Mr. Trump on a topic like this is dangerous,” said Jason Miller, senior communications adviser for Trump. “To reach back decades in an attempt to smear Mr. Trump trivializes sexual assault, and it sets a new low for where the media is willing to go in its efforts to determine this election.”

The allegations come days after Trump’s sharp denials during Sunday night’s debate with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that he ever engaged in the type of unwanted sexual advances toward women he had bragged about in a 2005 conversation caught on audiotape.

In that conversation, which Trump called “locker room talk” during the debate, he told then-“Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush that his status as a celebrity allowed him to grab women by their genitals and kiss them, adding, “You can do anything.”

Rachel Crooks, a 22-year-old receptionist at Bayrock Group in 2005, said she saw Trump outside an elevator in Trump Tower and extended a hand to introduce herself, the newspaper reported.

But, the report said, Trump would not release her hand and instead began kissing her on the cheeks until he “kissed me directly on the mouth,” the report quoted Crooks as saying.

“It was so inappropriate,” Crooks said in the Times story. “I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that.”

Leeds and Crooks had different responses to Trump’s alleged actions — but neither of them reported their experiences to authorities.

Leeds, who said she later got up from her seat and retreated to her original seat in coach class, told The Times she kept it all in until about a year ago, when Trump became a serious candidate for the presidency. She began telling family and friends, each of whom spoke to the Times about her allegations.

Crooks, whose company was a real estate investment and development firm in Trump Tower, said that after Trump kissed her, she immediately went to her desk and called her sister, Brianne Webb, and told her about the billionaire’s alleged behavior.

Brianne Webb, also interviewed by the Times, said of her sister, “She was very worked up about it.”