The White House remained silent Sunday about the future of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn as a senior adviser described reports that he discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian ambassador before Trump’s inauguration as a “sensitive matter.”

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller added that the administration did not give him “anything to say” about the situation.

Asked whether the president still has confidence in Flynn, Miller answered: “That’s the question that I think you should ask the president, the question you should ask Reince, the chief of staff. I’m here today as a policy adviser.”

Miller told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Flynn, a retired three-star Army lieutenant general, has served “admirably.”

Flynn was removed from the National Security Council and denied high-level clearance because of indications he may have misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about conversations with the Russian ambassador, according to news reports.

Pence told CBS News last month that Flynn didn’t speak with Russia about sanctions, leaving open the question whether Flynn kept the contents of his conversation from the vice president.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that Flynn needs to have “candid conversations” with Trump and Pence to “clear up” his talks with the Russian ambassador.

Christie, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said it would be up to Trump and Pence about how Flynn should be disciplined if he did indeed not tell the truth.

“General Flynn has said up to this point that he had not said anything like that to the Russian ambassador. I think now he’s saying that he doesn’t remember whether he did or not. So, that’s a conversation he is going to need to have with the president and the vice president to clear that up, so that the White House can make sure that they are completely accurate about what went on,” Christie said.

Miller served as a spokesman for the White House on the Sunday talk-show circuit after a tumultuous week for the Trump administration that included a federal appeals court ruling that upheld the suspension of his controversial executive action that, in part, temporarily bars U.S. entry to nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We have equal branches of government in this country. The judiciary is not supreme,” Miller told ABC News’ “This Week.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” he said all options on the travel ban are on the table, including a new executive order and appealing the decision. But, he said, the Consitutiton gives the president power to determine issues of immigration. “The president’s powers here are beyond question,” he said.

Host Chris Wallace noted the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals found the federal courts could review the constitutionality of executive actions. “Stephen, the three judges say you are flat wrong,” Wallace said.

Miller called the decision “a broad overreaching statement about the ability to check the executive power.”

Miller also appeared on CBS News, but not on CNN.

CNN host Jake Tapper tweeted that the White House didn’t respond to the network’s request for a guest to discuss Trump’s agenda.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration shouldn’t even bother trying to rework or narrow the travel ban to make it pass legal muster.

“I think he ought to throw it in the trash,” the New York Democrat said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” arguing that in addition to being “un-American,” the executive order doesn’t target the lone wolves who have been recent terror suspects.

“It doesn’t really make us safer,” Schumer said.

Trump, who was scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night after a weekend hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, also weighed in on the travel ban.

“72% of refugees admitted into U.S. (2/3 -2/11) during COURT BREAKDOWN are from 7 countries: SYRIA, IRAQ, SOMALIA, IRAN, SUDAN, LIBYA & YEMEN,” the president tweeted early Sunday, though he had posted a day earlier that 77 percent were admitted.

Trump also sent a tweet criticizing fellow billionaire and businessman Mark Cuban, who supported Hillary Clinton for president: “I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!”

Cuban tweeted back “LOL” and the posted a May email he sent to Trump expressing dissapointment that Trump was not digging into policy issues.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Democratic Minnesota Senator Al Franken said “a few” of his Republican colleagues are questioning Trump’s mental health.

“In the way that we all have this suspicion that — you know, that he’s not — he lies a lot,” said Franken, a former comedian on “Saturday Night Live.’’

“And, you know, that is not the norm for a president of the United States, or, actually, for a human being.”