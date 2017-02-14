WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump with his first public comment since his national security adviser’s resignation sought Tuesday morning to cast “illegal leaks,” apparently to the news media, as the “real story.”

The president did not mention Michael Flynn, who resigned late Monday amid reports that he discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian ambassador before Trump’s inauguration and misled senior administration officials on the communications.

Trump tweeted, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N. Korea etc.?”

Counselor to the White House Kellyanne Conway said early Tuesday that Flynn’s “misleading” of Vice President Mike Pence “really was the key” that led to Flynn’s departure.

“The president is moving forward,” Conway told CBS’ “Today” show.

She would not substantiate when the White House knew what of Flynn’s communications with Russia, as the Justice Department reportedly warned the Trump White House three weeks ago, might leave Flynn susceptible to blackmail by Russia.

“I’m not here to say who knew what when,” she said on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” adding that doing so would be “divulging information that is highly sensitive” and “I don’t know all the details.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, was among the first GOP leaders to speak out on Flynn’s departure and criticize the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia.

“General Flynn’s resignation is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus,” McCain said in a statement. “ ... General Flynn’s resignation also raises further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats were calling for an investigation into Flynn’s relations with Russia.

Flynn had sat in on security briefings and was part of a state visit by a foreign leader as recently as Monday. His communications with Russia before Trump took office may violate a law barring unauthorized U.S. citizens from involvement in U.S. disputes with foreign governments, according to The Washington Post, which first reported on Flynn’s phone call.

Flynn then was believed to have misled Pence on the contents of the conversations. Pence said last month in a CBS News interview that Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States had not talked about lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia by former President Barack Obama for the Kremlin’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

In a letter announcing his resignation late Monday, Flynn said he “inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”

Trump accepted Flynn’s resignation letter and appointed Keith Kellogg, another decorated retired Army lieutenant general, as acting national security adviser.

The former acting attorney general, Sally Q. Yates, an appointee of Obama’s, had sought to warn the Trump White House of Flynn’s communications with Russia and say he was vulnerable to blackmail, several outlets reported.

Conway on CBS’ “Today” show would not answer interviewer Matt Lauer’s question on whether Trump would have ousted Flynn if the retired lieutenant general did not offer his resignation.

“He knew he’d become a lightning rod and he made that decision,” the counselor said of Flynn. “ ... Misleading the vice president really was the key here.”

Conway said the White House has at least three candidates lined up to replace Flynn.

Trump’s scheduled meetings at the White House on Tuesday included New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.