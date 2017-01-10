A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized as partisan the protesters who were disrupting a Capitol Hill confirmation hearing for the attorney general nominee.

“It is somewhat bad to watch some of the folks on the left try to interrupt the democratic process,” incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters in morning transition team news briefing.

A handful of demonstrators, including members of CodePink and protesters dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumers, had been removed during the morning hearing in Washington, D.C., for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), nominee for attorney general.

Spicer also condemned the concerns voiced by the Office of Government Ethics and some lawmakers that several Cabinet picks haven’t finished their full review for potential conflicts of interest.

The transition team is “tracking well ahead” of past administrations in terms of a timeline on naming, vetting and preparing its nominees for confirmation, Spicer said.

“Some of the paperwork wasn’t in on their nominees,” Spicer said of Democratic leaders and President Barack Obama when he was preparing to take office in 2008. “This is a political tactic more than anything.”

Trump is scheduled to meet Tuesday at Trump Tower in Manhattan with Robert Kennedy Jr. to discuss vaccinations.

He also is set to speak with Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, and Seema Verma, who will run the Medicare and Medicaid programs, to discuss replacements for Obamacare.

Spicer said the Trump administration is focused on “making sure” it provides a replacement that accomplishes what he said Obamacare did not, including lowering costs.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and Yankees president Randy Levine also were meeting at Trump Tower with the president-elect.

Trump is set to hold his first formal news conference since the election Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan.