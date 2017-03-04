WASHINGTON, D.C. - Under siege over his campaign’s contacts with Russian officials, President Donald Trump on Saturday angrily accused his predecessor in the White House, President Barack Obama, of ordering wiretaps on Trump Tower before the election.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump said he had just found out about the wiretaps, which he said discovered nothing, and called the surveillance both “McCarthyism” and “Nixon/Watergate,” harking back to two scandals.

Trump did not disclose the basis for his charges.

Neither the White House nor the FBI responded to queries about the tweets. Obama’s office did not respond to questions.

A president cannot order a wiretap. To monitor and tap phone calls on American citizens, the FBI must get permission from a special court that operates in secret under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The court’s records are not public.

Meanwhile, Trump also reacted later Saturday morning to the show-business news that his successor at “Celebrity Apprentice” had quit the show. “Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” Trump tweeted.

Trump is in Florida, making calls and meeting with people at the International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, not far from his residence at Mar-a-Lago, where he is spending the weekend. He has no public events scheduled for Saturday.

Trump’s accusations that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower come after three days of news reports that a growing number of Trump’s top campaign aides had contacts with either Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak or other Russian officials.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017 How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Among them was Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who on Thursday said he would step away from any probes of the 2016 presidential election after he acknowledged reports he had met twice with Kislyak — meetings he did not disclose when asked at his Senate confirmation hearing about contacts with Russian officials last year.

Democrats and some Republicans say they want to know what those aides might have discussed with Russian officials at a time when the federal government said Russia was hacking the Democratic National Committee. U.S. Intelligence officials have said Russia influenced the election to help Trump.

The tweet storm began at 6:26 a.m., as Trump sought to shift attention to the Obama administration.

“The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs . . .” Trump tweeted.

At 6:35 a.m. he tweeted, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

He followed that tweet a few minutes later with another one: “Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!”

Trump returned to Sessions in the next tweet: “Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.”

Trump next tweeted, “I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

He then tweeted at 7:02 a.m., “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Trump might have been reacting to a Breitbart News report of Obama administration investigations of Trump’s campaign aides’ communications with Russians, and calls by conservative talk radio hosts Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh for probes of those Obama administration actions.

According to a Breitbart story, former Heat Street editor Louise Mensch reported the day before the election, “sources with links to the counterintelligence community” confirmed that a FISA court had granted a warrant in October to monitor activities in Trump Tower. The request had previously been denied in June, according to the report as well as a report in the Guardian.

Trump’s charge of wiretapping at Trump Tower, where he has an office and home and conducted much of his campaign and transition, comes a little more than a month after a wiretap rocked his inner circle.

The president fired his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, after a transcript from a wiretap showed Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about his December conversation with Kislyak, saying he had not discussed Obama’s sanctions on Russia for meddling in the election.

The FBI routinely monitors the telephone calls of foreign diplomats, according to experts.

After changing the tone with an upbeat and well-received address to a joint-session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump has reverted to form by lashing out at the opposition party and the news media on social media.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Trump was attempting to “distract” attention from stories Saturday morning that focused on the growing number of his current or former aides who communicated with Russian officials last year.

On Friday, Trump sought to turn the tables on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), calling them “hypocrites” and posting photos of them with Russian presidents.

In Schumer’s case, the photo showed him with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2003, and in Pelosi’s case, with an earlier president in 2010.

Both Schumer and Pelosi responded with their own tweets, pointing out their meetings were in public before the news media and saying they would happily discuss them.