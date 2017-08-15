President Donald Trump strongly defended his response to the racial discord and unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, saying there was “blame on both sides” for the violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counterprotesters.

“You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now,” Trump said during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday on an infrastructure initiative.

“You had a group . . . on the other side that came charging in without a permit, and they were very, very violent,” Trump said of those who protested against the white nationalist groups that descended on the Virginia college town on Friday for a rally to oppose the removal of a confederate statue from a local park.

Trump, who has faced criticism for not immediately disavowing groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis following the clashes, said in making his initial statement on Saturday he was trying to avoid speaking without knowledge of all the facts.

“The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don’t make statements that direct unless you know the facts,” Trump said after pulling a copy of the statement from his coat pocket and rereading it.

On Saturday, Trump said, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

Critics, including GOP leaders, took issue with Trump faulting “many sides” for the violence, saying the clashes were incited by the white nationalists who rallied Friday with lit tiki torches reminiscent of the torches carried by white-hooded KKK members.

On Monday, amid mounting criticism over his initial statement, Trump again delivered a rebuke of the violence in Charlottesville, but specifically called out the KKK and neo-Nazis, calling them “criminals,” and “thugs.”

But Tuesday, Trump said not all the protesters who descended on the Virginia college town on Friday were affiliated with white nationalist groups.

“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis . . . I’ve condemned many different groups . . . Not all of those people were white supremacists . . . those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue,” Trump said, referring to the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from a local park.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee . . . is it George Washington” next week? Trump said.

He also said groups protesting against the white supremacists were “also very violent.”

The remarks came at a news conference at which Trump also announced he had signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at easing the permitting process for major infrastructure projects.