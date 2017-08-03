He grudgingly signed a package of sanctions against Russia. Now the president’s blaming Congress for relations with Russia being at what he calls “an all-time” and “very dangerous low.”
President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday, “Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low.” He adds: “You can thank Congress, the same people that can’t even give us HCare!”
Trump calls the sanctions he signed “seriously flawed.” He’s pushed for warmer relations with Moscow but has bowed to resistance from both parties in Congress in signing the measure.
He signed it without holding a public event. And Trump sent out a written statement accusing Congress of overstepping its constitutional bounds, holding back his ability to negotiate with foreign countries and lacking any ability to strike deals.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.