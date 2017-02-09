WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took a jab Thursday morning at a “major lie” in the history of Sen. Richard Blumenthal, seeking to discredit the account the Democrat had shared about Trump’s Supreme Court nominee being disappointed in the president’s criticism of the independent judiciary.

Trump targeted a scandal that bubbled up for Blumenthal (D-Conn.) during his 2010 Senate run.

“Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” the president tweeted.

Judge Neil Gorsuch, who has been meeting privately with senators on Capitol Hill, had told Blumenthal he felt Trump’s recent remarks condemning a federal district judge were “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”

The conversation was relayed by Blumenthal to reporters and confirmed by a Gorsuch representative to several news outlets.

“He certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by demoralizing, abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the judiciary,” Blumenthal said Wednesday at the Capitol, according to several outlets.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Gorsuch had been asked about Trump’s tweet Saturday slamming as a “so-called judge” James Robart of Seattle, who issued a temporary restraining order on the president’s executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Blumenthal in 2008 said he “served in Vietnam,” though records show he received at least five deferments and never served overseas, according to 2010 New York Times story.

“On a few occasions I have misspoken about my service, and I regret that and I take full responsibility,” Blumenthal said at a 2010 news conference, flanked by veterans, according to a Washington Post report. “But I will not allow anyone to take a few misplaced words and impugn my record of service to our country.”

Trump doubled down Wednesday on his criticism of the government’s judiciary arm as a federal appeals court considers whether to lift the ban.

“It’s really incredible to me that we have a court case that’s going on so long ... A bad high school student would understand this. Anybody would understand this,” he had told a Washington, D.C. gathering of police chiefs from around the nation.