WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sought with Sunday tweets to pressure Democratic lawmakers in the midst of a spending bill fight over health care and the border wall, which he said would secure the country against threats like MS-13.

“The Democrats don’t want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members,” he posted of the street gang who authorities said is responsible for killings nationwide, including a quadruple homicide earlier this month in Central Islip.

Trump also referenced criticism that the United States is putting up funds for the construction of the wall at the southern border, despite his campaign promises that Mexico would foot the bill. He said Mexico would pay “in some form.”

He tweeted, “Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall.”

In talk show appearances, the president’s surrogates also said the Democratic Party must agree to border wall funding to avoid a government shutdown.

Capitol Hill is divided mostly along party lines on the competing priorities in the spending bill that must be passed by Friday at midnight to keep the government open.

Trump and supporters need money for construction of the wall between the United States and Mexico. Democrats need funds for health insurers to make the Affordable Care Act work.

“ObamaCare is in serious trouble. The Dems need big money to keep it going — otherwise it dies far sooner than anyone would have thought,” the president posted on Twitter.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also placed the onus on the minority party.

“I can’t imagine the Democrats would shut down the government over an objection to building a down payment on a wall that can end the lawlessness,” he told ABC News’ “This Week.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Democrats are “holding hostage national security.”

When asked whether Trump would sign a spending bill that does not have wall funds in it, the budget director said: “We don’t know yet. We are asking for our priorities.”

Mulvaney said: “I don’t think anybody is trying to get to a shutdown. Shutdown is not a desired end.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called shutting down the government over lack of border wall funding the “height of irresponsibility” by Trump.

“To think that he would consider shutting down the government . . . over this outlandish proposal of a border wall, which we can’t even pay for at this point and is opposed by Democrats and Republicans all along the border, that would be the height of irresponsibility,” he said.

When ABC News host George Stephanopoulos noted to Sessions that legislators in border states do not necessarily support the wall, Sessions reiterated that he believes the wall will save the country “billions of dollars” in the long run by curbing illegal immigration as well as drugs.

“Well, we’re going to get paid for it one way or the other,” Sessions said of Trump’s campaign pledge to get Mexico to foot the bill for construction. An example, Sessions said, is through tax credits that Mexicans shouldn’t be getting.