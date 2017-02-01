President Donald Trump early Wednesday took a softer approach than others in his administration over whether to describe as a “ban” his executive order restricting travelers and refugees, but maintained it was about preventing terrorism.

“Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN,” he tweeted. “Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!”

The president himself had used the word ban in tweeting Monday about his order temporarily barring the entry of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from all over. White House press secretary Sean Spicer and counselor Kellyanne Conway have used the descriptor in recent days.

But Spicer condemned those who called it a ban of any sort, saying people ultimately were being permitted into the country.

Opponents of the executive order, including masses of demonstrators and Senate and House members of both parties, have denounced it as discrimination, unconstitutional and un-American.

“This is not a Muslim ban, it’s not a travel ban,” Spicer told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s a vetting system to keep America safe. That’s it, plain and simple.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Tuesday, “This is not, I repeat, not a ban on Muslims. Religious liberty is one of our most fundamental and treasured values.”