President-elect Donald Trump criticized Bill Clinton in a pair of tweets Tuesday morning for remarks the former president made in a local Westchester County newspaper.

“He doesn’t know much,” Clinton had said, when asked if Trump is smart, according to an editorial in the weekly Bedford-Pound Ridge Record-Review. “One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

Trump sought to use Clinton’s phrasing against him, tweeting of the Democrat: “He ‘doesn’t know much’ . . . especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states (and more). They focused on wrong states.”

The president-elect was outspent by Hillary Clinton, but stumped in and secured key wins in states such as Michigan.

The Republican won the Electoral College vote on Monday, ensuring he would become the 45th president.

Transition spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Tuesday that the electors’ decision marked a “third defeat for Democrats” — with election night and a failed recount effort led by the Green Party as the first losses.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bill Clinton had conducted an impromptu question-and-answer session with fellow shoppers at a bookstore near his Chappaqua home, and some of the exchange was published last Friday.

The former president also said FBI Director James Comey cost Hillary Clinton the election. Comey had renewed controversy over the former secretary of state’s use of a private email server when he announced two weeks before the election that the agency was looking into new correspondences.

Trump tweeted that Bill Clinton “stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations).”

Clinton responded via Twitter: “Here’s one thing @realDonaldTrump and I can agree on — I called him after the election.”