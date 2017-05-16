WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, with a pair of early Tuesday tweets, defended his sharing of some information with Russian diplomats last week as an “absolute right,” saying he did so for “humanitarian reasons.”

He did not deny news reports that he had shown Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and others highly classified information on the Islamic State, as first reported by The Washington Post, but rather explained his version of events.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” the president tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

The tweets were Trump’s first public remarks since the stories broke Monday evening.

He has previously called other reports about his administration “fake news” and criticized news outlets as “failing,” but his tone in the posts Tuesday about the intelligence-sharing was more measured.

Senior members of his administration — including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who were in the room during the meeting — on Monday night released carefully worded statements about the exchange that pushed back on the stories. McMaster read a statement for reporters and did not take questions.

“The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false,” McMaster said. “The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time, at no time, were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.”

Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser, had said in a statement, “This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.”

Trump hosted Lavrov, Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak and others in the Oval Office last Wednesday for a closed-door meeting that a White House spokeswoman said was previously scheduled.

It took place a day after the president fired FBI Director James Comey, who was conducting a probe into Kremlin meddling in last year’s election.

The president tweeted later Tuesday morning: “I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community.”

A spokesman for Russia’s foreign ministry has denied reports that Trump revealed classified information to the senior Russian officials, according to The Associated Press.