President Donald Trump in a burst of Sunday tweets accused the news media of “distorting democracy” while also comparing the controversy surrounding his eldest son’s meeting with Russians for dirt on Hillary Clinton with two scandals that dogged her 2016 campaign.

“HillaryClinton [sic] can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?” the president tweeted.

He was referencing questions Clinton received ahead of her Democratic primary debate against Bernie Sanders and the mass removal of emails from the private server she had kept as secretary of state — both brought to light in Democratic Party emails hacked by what U.S. intelligence concludes is the Kremlin.

With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Trump, who spent the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, also tweeted a reminder of his long-standing anger with his portrayal in the news media.

“With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!” he wrote.

Trump Jr. revealed that he met with a Russian attorney who an intermediary promised had damaging information on Clinton. Then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner also were present.

News outlets in recent days had reported there was a second Russian representative in the room.

Trump Jr., the president and White House officials have sought to stress that the meeting was brief, resulted in no dirt and took place before “Russia fever” had gripped the nation.

But Trump Jr. is expected to be called on to cooperate in congressional probes into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election. He has said he is willing to do so.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff of California, noted on ABC News’ “This Week” that the WikiLeaks release of hacked Democratic Party emails occurred in the summer, a time that Trump Jr. wrote would be ideal for compromising information on Clinton.

The congressman focused on intent.

“This is about as clear of evidence you could find of intent by the campaign to collude with the Russians, to get useful information from the Russians,” Schiff said.

Trump and his representatives have vehemently denied collusion between his team and Moscow.

The vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “what we do know is Donald Trump Jr. did not tell the truth a variety of times.” He said “there seems to be a convenient pattern where all of the senior officials of the Trump campaign forget about their meetings with Russians, don’t put it on their forms until evidence comes out, and then they have to amend.”

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Trump, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the president “was not aware of the meeting and did not attend the meeting.”

When questioned on whether Trump Jr. should have taken the meeting, Sekulow said: “It’s easy to do that in 20/20 hindsight, but not when you’re in the middle of a campaign.”

He asked on ABC of the Russian representatives, “If this was nefarious, why’d the Secret Service allow these people in?”