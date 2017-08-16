WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday disbanded two of his business advisory panels after more of the country’s top executives broke ties with him over his handling of the racially charged conflict in Charlottesville, Virginia.

As of Wednesday afternoon, eight members had resigned from the manufacturing council amid what some said was Trump’s failure to be unambiguous in denouncing white supremacists, the KKK, neo-Nazis and other right-wing hate groups.

On the heels of the departures of the leaders of Campbell and 3M, Trump tweeted, “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

A day earlier, the president had criticized those leaving the manufacturing council in a tweet, calling them “grandstanders” and claiming he had many ready to take their place.

Walmart President Doug McMillon, a strategy and policy forum member, had also rebuked Trump’s Charlottesville comments but did not leave the group.

The exodus from the manufacturing council began Monday with Kenneth Frazier, president of Merck pharmaceutical company.

Trump at that point had yet to explicitly disavow white nationalists in the weekend unrest that gripped Charlottesville, though he did so later in the day, saying, “Racism is evil.”

“As a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism,” Frazier said.

Trump targeted Frazier and his business in two critical tweets.

He has yet to single out another departing initiative member.

The president also jabbed fleeing executives at a Tuesday news conference, alleging, “They’re leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside [the U.S.].”

On Monday, Under Armour sportswear manufacturer Chief Executive Kevin Plank and computer chip maker Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich followed Frazier out the door.

Early Tuesday, the Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said leaving was the “right thing for me to do.” The company’s spokesman said Wednesday that Paul was traveling and unavailable for comment.

Later Tuesday, the president returned to his original premise that “both sides” should shoulder blame in Charlottesville and “very fine people” could be found among both the white nationalists and the counter-protesters.

The comments led AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and colleague Thea Lee to quit the manufacturing council.

On Wednesday, Inge Thulin, president of the conglomerate 3M, quit the panel, saying her company will “continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion.”

The eighth resignation in connection to Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville was Denise Morrison, president of canned soup maker Campbell, who exited just before the president announced in a tweet he was shuttering the panels.

“Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville,” Morrison said, adding that Trump needed to be more unambiguous.

Other executives had previously cut ties with councils over other matters. Elon Musk of automaker Tesla, for example, resigned in June when Trump announced the United States’ exit from the Paris climate change accord.

— With Tom Brune