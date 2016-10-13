WEST PALM BEACH — Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on Thursday fought back against allegations he inappropriately touched four women, telling supporters here the accusations detailed in media reports published Wednesday were “outright lies” orchestrated by the campaign of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and the media.

“These claims are all fabricated, they’re pure fiction and they’re outright lies,” Trump told supporters at the South Florida Fairgrounds

On Wednesday night, four women accused the real estate mogul of groping and forcing himself on them in separate accounts published by the New York Times, People Magazine and the Palm Beach Post.

For more than an hour Trump railed against the allegations, saying he had “substantial evidence to dispute these lies . . . ” He cast the stories “as a conspiracy against you the American people.”

“Let me state this as clearly as I can, these attacks are orchestrated by the Clintons and the media,” Trump said in a more than hour-long speech largely spent trying to cast the Clinton campaign and U.S. media outlets as partners working to derail his campaign.

The women accusing Trump of inappropriate behavior all said they decided to come forward with their stories after last Sunday’s presidential debate when Trump said that he never engaged in the type of unwanted sexual advances he had bragged about in a 2005 conversation caught on a video made public last week.

In an interview with the New York Times, Rachel Crooks said Trump kissed her on the mouth in 2005, moments after she introduced herself to the mogul outside an elevator at Trump Tower. A second accuser, Jessica Leeds, 74, of Manhattan, told reporters Trump fondled her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt on a flight in the 1980s.

Two additional accounts of inappropriate touching surfaced shortly after the Times posted its story online.

Natasha Stoynoff, a former People magazine reporter who had been assigned to cover Trump and his wife, Melania, in the early 2000s, wrote a piece for the magazine Wednesday accusing Trump of cornering her in a room of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach during a 2005 interview.

“We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us,” Stoynoff wrote. “I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat.”

Meanwhile, The Palm Beach Post featured a front-page interview with a woman who accused Trump of grabbing her butt at a swanky Mar-a-Lago party 13 years ago.

“All of a sudden I felt a grab, a little nudge . . . I turn around and there’s Donald,” said Mindy McGillivray of Palm Springs, Fla. “He sort of looked away quickly. I quickly turned back, facing Ray Charles, and I’m stunned.”

Trump and his campaign aides vehemently denied the accusations Wednesday night and Trump on Wednesday questioned the timing of the reports—26 days before the Election.

“These attacks come at the exact same moment, and all together at the same time, as the WikiLeaks,” Trump said referring to the leak of e-mails hacked from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta that provide a peek into the inner workings of her campaign’s deliberations.

The Clinton campaign has blamed the Russian government for the e-mail hacks, and raised questions about the authenticity of the documents, saying some e-mails may have been altered or doctored.

On Wednesday, Clinton campaign’s communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, said the New York Times report “sadly fits everything we know about the way Donald Trump has treated women. These reports suggest that he lied on the debate stage and that the disgusting behavior he bragged about in the tape is more than just words.”