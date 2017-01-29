HIGHLIGHTS Rep. King said he backs ban, but denies helping craft policy

President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend entry in the United States by citizens of seven predominantly Muslims as well as migrants seeking refuge — and the confusion and chaos that followed — dominated the talk-show circuit Sunday.

Trump stood by this order with a Sunday morning tweet, writing, “Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess!”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said he supported Trump’s executive order making major changes to America’s policies on refugees and immigration, but said he played no role in helping craft the policy. A federal judge in Brooklyn late Saturday issued a partial stay, barring from deportation people impacted by the travel ban.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani had said on Fox News Saturday night that he, King and others had helped Trump craft the policy after Trump called for a full ban on Muslims.

King said Giuliani was mistaken. King said he and Giuliani were part of a group of about 15 who met with Trump in August to talk about terrorism, but a ban on people from certain countries or on Muslims didn’t come up.

“I was talking about Islamic terrorism. The question of executive orders didn’t come up,” King said in a phone interview Sunday morning. “I talked about Islamic terrorism, the need for more surveillance, supporting NYPD’s program. Nothing at all about an executive order.”

The implementation of the policy was “probably as good as can be effected,” he said. “Any time you have a significant change, there’s going to be challenges.”

He said efforts should be made to release those detained improperly at airports quickly. “It’s not that unusual to have delays at airports” he said.

Demonstrators gathered Saturday at New York City’s Kennedy Airport and elsewhere across the country to protest on behalf of travelers had been detained at airport since the executive action, issued Friday.

On reports that those with “green cards” were being turned away, King said, “We’re still trying to get a full clarification on the green card.

“Remember we’re at war. The benefit of the doubt has to be with the United States and to keep it safe.”

He said when mistakes are made, “there has to be a sense of urgency to get those anomalies corrected.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said Trump gave no guidance to federal employees and called the executive order, signed Friday, “simply un-American,” according to a preview by the network.

Republicans also challenged or questioned aspects of the president’s travel ban.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on CNN’s “State of the Union” called it “an extreme vetting program that did not get the vetting it should have had” and added that he supported Judge Ann M. Donnelly’s ruling.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told ABC’s “This Week,” “Some of our best sources in the war against radical Islamic terrorism are Muslims, both in this country and overseas.”

He added, “I’m opposed to religious tests.”

Meanwhile, Counselor to the White House Kellyanne Conway, according to the network, said on “Fox News Sunday” that the restrictions were a small price to pay for stronger borders and the reality of people being separated from their families is temporary.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended the order as a means to prevent terror attacks, telling ABC’s “This Week,” the network said, that it sends a message to the world that “we’re going to protect our country and our people.”

But the executive order has impacted Americans with green cards.

De Blasio noted it applies to permanent residents and those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump’s order would not affect people with green cards “going forward.”