WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke before members of the U.S. armed forces, including commanders, on Monday in Tampa, Florida, citing terror attacks in Europe and on U.S. soil as justification for his executive order barring refugees and some travelers.

“Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino, and all across Europe,” he said at the MacDill Air Force Base.

Trump accused news media outlets of not reporting on the events.

“And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that,” he said.

The president began his day with a pair of tweets blasting news outlets that he has long deemed “fake news,” but he focused on polls reported by the organizations that reflected poorly on him.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” Trump tweeted early Monday.

A CNN/ORC poll released Friday found 53 percent of Americans oppose the travel restrictions imposed under his executive order, which has since been halted by a judge.

Trump also appeared to take issue with reports that others, such as his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, were directing him in the White House.

He continued, “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!”

The president didn’t identify or detail what charges he was addressing, but in the past he has taken to Twitter as he watched news programs or read news articles. The New York Times ran a story about Bannon’s outsized role as adviser.

Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending refugee immigration into the country, indefinitely stopping Syrian refugees at the border and temporarily barring nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries has been at the center of back-and-forth legal challenges.

Most recently, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals early Sunday rejected an emergency request by Trump’s Justice Department to reinstate the ban, which the administration says is a matter of homeland security.

A response from the states that filed a legal challenge against the ban, Washington and Minnesota, and from the Trump administration are due Monday.

Opponents have said the executive order is a Muslim ban.

The White House has pushed back in the past against negative polling. Asked Friday about a CBS News poll that showed the president had a 40 percent job approval rating, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer offered up the results of a Rasmussen poll from late December that showed Trump with a 51 percent favorability rating.

The president spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he attended a Super Bowl party on Sunday night. He is scheduled to return Monday night to Washington, D.C.