UNITED NATIONS - If Kim Jong Un’s regime forces the United States to defend itself and its allies, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday in his first address to the UN General Assembly.

Trump declared that the sovereignty of each member state is the foundation for global security, saying it is in their self-interests to unite against threats including the nuclear ambitions of North Korean dictator Kim and his regime.

“Our success depends on a coalition of strong and independent nations that embrace their sovereignty to promise security and peace for themselves and the world,” he said in the speech, coupling the nationalist “America First” theme that dominated his 2016 campaign with a call to unite against rogue regimes.

“If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph,” he said.

Trump used the nickname he assigned Kim in a tweet Sunday after the country’s latest missile testing over Japan.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump also denounced “the loser terrorists” and vowed to stop “radical Islamic terrorism,” using a description he had criticized Democrats for not embracing but had himself resisted using during his May speech in Saudi Arabia to the Muslim world.

Trump has not been shy about his distaste for the UN.

During his campaign, in March 2016, he said: “The United Nations is not a friend of democracy, it’s not a friend to freedom, it’s not a friend even to the United States of America.”

He didn’t hold back Tuesday.

Countries with “egregious human rights records” should not sit on the UN Human Rights Council, he said.

He added of some member states: “Some, in fact, are going to hell.”

Trump also renewed his case that the United States shoulders a disproportionate share of the UN’s financing.

“The United States bears an unfair cost burden,” he said.

He criticized the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, as an “embarrassment to the United States.”

The president toward the end of his speech lasting more than 40 minutes issued another call for countries to work in their self-interest, asking, “Are we still patriots?”