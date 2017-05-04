HIGHLIGHTS Will sign executive order to loosen enforcement of Johnson Amendment

Helps tax-exempt groups opposing Obamacare contraceptive mandate

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected Thursday to sign an executive order loosening enforcement of the Johnson Amendment, a tax-code provision separating politics from the pulpit.

The order also will offer assistance to religious groups that have faced fines for defying an Obamacare mandate to provide contraceptives to their employees.

Trump will introduce the measure “promoting free speech and religious liberty” at a White House event marking the National Day of Prayer, a senior White House official said Wednesday night.

Trump had vowed in February to “totally destroy” the Johnson Amendment, under which houses of worship and charitable organizations risk losing their tax-exempt status for promoting or opposing a political candidate.

A repeal would require congressional action.

The executive order will direct the IRS and Treasury Department to exercise “maximum enforcement discretion” in enforcing the amendment, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“Politicians and elected bureaucrats shouldn’t have the power to shut up their critics,” the official said, calling the concept “intolerant and un-American.”

The official said, “Politics and religion and morals often intersect.”

Defenders of the amendment, championed by President Lyndon B. Johnson when he was a Democratic U.S. senator for Texas and passed by a Republican-controlled Congress, say the provision prevents the government from using taxpayer money to subsidize partisan politicking. Opponents say it effectively violates First Amendment rights.

The executive order also will offer “regulatory relief” for organizations such as the Little Sisters of the Poor, a group of nuns who sued President Barack Obama’s administration over the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate, the White House official said.

The Little Sisters of the Poor had rejected a waiver exempting them from contraceptive coverage, arguing in part that it equates to an endorsement of birth control.