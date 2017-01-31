Subscribe
    President Donald Trump chose Neil Gorsuch as his (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Brendan Smialowski)

    President Donald Trump chose Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court, Twitter reacts

    Updated
    By

    See some top Twitter reactions to President Donald Trump's selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for Supreme Court justice.

    Effusive praise

    (Credit: @Deplorable_Ash via Twitter)

    "Neil Gorsuch will make a Great #SCOTUS. The winning is amazing!" Asher Warriach wrote.

    (Credit: @GorsuchFacts via Twitter)

    High-stakes choice, high-stakes concerns

    (Credit: @NARAL via Twitter)

    (Credit: @collinrees via Twitter)

    What would Scalia say?

    (Credit: @michaelbeatty3 via Twitter)

    Some Twitter users remembered Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death in February 2016 led to the vacancy.

    (Credit: @VoteTrumpPics via Twitter)

    Pining for Merrick Garland

    (Credit: @Selenneal via Twitter)

    Others kept pushing for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's choice for the seat. Garland's nomination was blocked by Senate Republicans last year.

    (Credit: @ssg_diesel via Twitter)

    Sly takes

    (Credit: @JamesScimecca via Twitter)

    (Credit: @MatthewKick via Twitter)

    (Credit: @mollyday15 via Twitter)

    Serving crow

    (Credit: @ChristiChat via Twitter)

    How Democrats might respond

    (Credit: @AndrewTumilty via Twitter)

    (Credit: @TimRunsHisMouth via Twitter)

    Waxing poetic

    (Credit: @Kimberly_Corban via Twitter)

    Dinging Schumer

    (Credit: @PamelaGeller via Twitter)

