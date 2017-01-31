Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court, Twitter reacts
See some top Twitter reactions to President Donald Trump's selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for Supreme Court justice.
Effusive praise(Credit: @Deplorable_Ash via Twitter)
"Neil Gorsuch will make a Great #SCOTUS. The winning is amazing!" Asher Warriach wrote.
High-stakes choice, high-stakes concerns(Credit: @NARAL via Twitter)
What would Scalia say?(Credit: @michaelbeatty3 via Twitter)
Some Twitter users remembered Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, whose death in February 2016 led to the vacancy.
Pining for Merrick Garland(Credit: @Selenneal via Twitter)
Others kept pushing for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's choice for the seat. Garland's nomination was blocked by Senate Republicans last year.
Sly takes(Credit: @JamesScimecca via Twitter)
Serving crow(Credit: @ChristiChat via Twitter)
How Democrats might respond(Credit: @AndrewTumilty via Twitter)
Waxing poetic(Credit: @Kimberly_Corban via Twitter)
Dinging Schumer(Credit: @PamelaGeller via Twitter)
