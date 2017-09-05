WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his plans to terminate the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, saying through Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the fate of the program granting deportation reprieve to hundreds of thousands of young people will rest on Congress.

“The #DACA program started under President Obama is being rescinded,” Sessions said at a Department of Justice news conference, calling it “unilateral executive amnesty.”

“Congress, get ready to do your job — DACA!” Trump tweeted succinctly early Tuesday morning of lawmakers who will have six months to come up with a legislative solution.

The 2012 executive order by former President Barack Obama protects about 800,000 young people who as children entered or were brought to the United States illegally. DACA beneficiaries call themselves Dreamers.

Sessions called DACA “an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws” and a showing of “disrespect for the legislative process” by the Obama administration.

The attorney general added, “The compassionate thing to do is end the lawlessness, enforce our laws.”

“We cannot admit everyone who would like to come here,” Sessions said.

There are about 42,000 New Yorkers protected from deportation under DACA, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said in a statement that the administration “chose the least disruptive option” in winding down DACA.

She added: “With the measures the Department is putting in place today, no current beneficiaries will be impacted before March 5, 2018, nearly six months from now, so Congress can have time to deliver on appropriate legislative solutions. However, I want to be clear that no new initial requests or associated applications filed after today will be acted on.”

A senior administration official said the end of the program was not about morality or security but legality, saying Sessions determined DACA had “significant constitutional concerns and was an overreach of executive authority.”

Another official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said immigration enforcement officials will apply the law as they always have and will prioritize those with criminal records.

Cesar Vargas, co-director of the Dream Action Coalition, said in a statement: “DACA did not define me. With or without DACA, I am an American, I am an attorney, and this is the country I call home.

Vargas said his group intends to “fight for them so they are not rounded up and deported.”

New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman said, “President Trump has cruelly and recklessly reneged on the government’s promise to nearly a million dreamers, including tens of thousands of New Yorkers: They could step out of the shadows to participate fully in the life of our communities.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Congress should act but did not immediately proposal a plan or solution.

“At the heart of this issue are young people who came to this country through no fault of their own, and for many of them it’s the only country they know,” he said in a statement. “Their status is one of many immigration issues, such as border security and interior enforcement, which Congress has failed to adequately address over the years.”

With Tom Brune