PALM BEACH, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year's message for his Twitter followers.

He is wishing a "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly."

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump adds, "they just don't know what to do," ending his message with the word, "Love!"

The president-elect will be spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He'll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

Nation61 noteworthy Trump tweets as president-elect