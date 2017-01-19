HIGHLIGHTS Sean Spicer says Schumer (D-N.Y.) ‘not working’ with Trump

Schumer has no immediate comment

WASHINGTON

Incoming White House spokesman Sean Spicer criticized U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for delaying confirmation of some Cabinet-level positions, saying Democrats in the Senate were stalling what Spicer called consensus picks.

Singling out nominations of proposed Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Housing and Urban Development nominee Ben Carson and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Spicer accused Democrats of harming the transition.

“They’re not working with us to ensure the continuity of government,” Spicer said at a news conference at the transition headquarters. “There’s no excuse for their delay tactics and, frankly, partisanship.”

Schumer’ office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Senate has not confirmed any Cabinet nominees.

However, Spicer said the Trump administration “will be ready to go on day one.” Fifty Obama administration officials have been asked to stay on, Spicer said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Also Thursday, transition officials confirmed that Trump has picked Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the Agriculture Department.

The selection, expected to be formally announced on Thursday, ends a monthslong drama surrounding the last position in Trump’s 15-member Cabinet to be filled.

Perdue, whose name was one of the first to surface as a possible pick for the USDA post, appeared to satisfy the agriculture industry’s desire for someone with farming experience.

Perdue grew up on a row-crop farm in central Georgia and is an original member of Trump’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, created in August.

The pick also means Trump won’t have a Hispanic in his Cabinet, breaking a precedent that stretched back to Ronald Reagan.

During the presidential campaign, Trump alienated many Hispanics with threats of widespread deportations and building a wall along the border with Mexico. Nonetheless, Hispanic leaders and some of his aides tried to convince him to choose a Hispanic Cabinet member.

On Tuesday night, Trump officials had said Abel Maldonado, a former Republican California lieutenant governor, was still in the running. Maldonado was spotted at the bar at Trump International hotel in Washington, D.C., and posted several photos of the hotel on Twitter.

Spicer defended the diversity of his Cabinet, pointing to Chao, an Asian-American, Carson, an African-American, and Haley, an Indian-American.

Spicer said there are still 5,000 jobs to fill and a “tremendous number” would be filled with Hispanics.

“Stay tuned,” he said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

During his two terms as governor of Georgia, from 2003 to 2011, Perdue pursued economic development through trade and raised the profile of the Port of Savannah. He also focused on cutting government spending and improving education in the state. He is on the Governors’ Council of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C.

Perdue, 70, has owned several small agribusiness and transportation companies since 1977.

His most recent venture, Perdue Partners, facilitates the exports of U.S. goods and services and was launched in 2011 with three people Perdue had appointed to state positions while serving as governor. They included his cousin, U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who was on the board of the Georgia Ports Authority and has been a vocal Trump supporter.

Sonny Perdue earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1971 from the University of Georgia before serving as a captain in the United States Air Force.

On Thursday, Vice President-elect Mike Pence told reporters that the transition was going smoothly and that costs would come in 20 percent under budget.