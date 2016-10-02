Top surrogates for Donald Trump on the Sunday talk show circuit called him a “genius” in the wake of a New York Times story that revealed the Republican presidential nominee could have legally avoided paying income taxes for up to 18 years after declaring a nearly $916 million loss in 1995.

“He did nothing wrong,” said former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The headline should have been ‘Donald Trump takes advantage of provisions in the legal tax code.’”

On ABC’s “This Week,” Giuliani further commended Trump’s business prowess. “It shows you what a genius he is,” he said.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor who is among Trump’s highest-profile supporters, labeled the candidate as wise to use tax loopholes to help his real estate empire.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did the same on “Fox News Sunday,” saying the business maneuver showed the “genius of Donald Trump.”

Unlike his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, and the Democratic ticket, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Trump has refused to release any recent tax returns.

The billionaire developer has said he is under audit and will release them when the process is complete. Anyone can release their tax records even if they’re being audited.

The New York Times published an analysis of Trump’s never-before-disclosed 1995 income tax return, filed after several failed business ventures that included the mismanagement of three casinos in Atlantic City. The documents showed he declared $915.7 million in losses and tax experts told the Times that Trump could have canceled out “an equivalent amount of taxable income over an 18-year period.”

A statement issued late Saturday night by the Trump campaign neither confirmed nor denied whether the GOP nominee paid federal income taxes as a result of that 20-year-old declaration.

“Mr. Trump is a highly-skilled businessman who has a fiduciary responsibility to his business, his family and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required,” the campaign statement read. “That being said, Mr. Trump has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in property taxes, sales and excise taxes, real estate taxes, city taxes, state taxes, employee taxes and federal taxes, along with very substantial charitable contributions.”

A tweet from Trump’s Twitter account on Sunday morning said: “I know our complex tax laws better than anyone who has ever run for president and am the only one who can fix them,” before labeling the Times as “failing.”

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook released a statement Saturday night reading in part, “There it is. This bombshell report reveals the colossal nature of Donald Trump’s past business failures and just how long he may have avoided paying any federal income taxes whatsoever. In one year, Donald Trump lost nearly a billion dollars. A billion.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who endorsed Clinton after losing the Democratic primary to her and is now campaigning for his former rival, mocked Trump on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday by trying to channel him: “I don’t pay any taxes. But you, you make 15 bucks an hour, you pay the taxes, not me.”

Sanders also defended Clinton over remarks leaked Friday night of a February closed-door fundraiser during which she called his backers “children of the Great Recession, and they are living in their parents’ basement.”

Trump, who has often pointed out parallels between his populist campaign and Sanders’, tweeted over the weekend that Clinton was “nasty,” but Sanders said Sunday that he took the comments differently.

“What she was saying there is absolutely correct,” the senator said. “You’ve got millions of young people, many of whom took out loans in order to go to college, hoping to go out and get decent-paying, good jobs. And … they’re unable to do that.”