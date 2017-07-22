WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump repeated his demand Saturday that “illegal leaks” must stop after a report that U.S. intercepts contradict Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ statement that he did not discuss campaign or policy issues with a Russian ambassador last year.

In one of several early morning tweets, Trump took aim at a Washington Post story quoting unnamed current and former U.S. officials who spoke about the intercepts of communications with Moscow by Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

But Trump also wove in other issues in his tweets: his pardon power amid the special counsel investigation; his former election opponent Hillary Clinton; James Comey, the FBI director he fired; The New York Times; his new communications director and the Senate health bill.

“A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey’s, must stop!” Trump tweeted.

“While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS,” he said in another post.

He followed those comments by airing his continuing campaign against Clinton.

“So many people are asking why isn’t the A.G. or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes, 33,000 e-mails deleted?” he tweeted. “…What about all the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches, etc.”

And the president brought in the emails made public by his son Donald Trump Jr. that showed he was eager to meet with Russian attorneys about damaging information about Clinton purportedly being offered by the Russian government last June.

“My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 emails!”

According to the Post story, one U.S. official said Sessions, who testified he has no recollection of the April encounter with Kislyak, has provided “misleading” statements that are “contradicted by other evidence.”

The article quoted another former official who said the intelligence indicates that Sessions and Kislyak had “substantive” discussions on matters including Trump’s positions on Russia-related issues and prospects for U.S.-Russia relations in a Trump administration.

The Justice Department said Sessions stands by his previous assertion that he never had conversations with Russian officials about any type of interference with the election.