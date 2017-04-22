WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Saturday he will hold a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on his 100th day in office, tweeting the news as hundreds of thousands of people participated around the world in the March for Science on Earth Day.

Trump alerted his supporters about the rally one day after he complained in a tweet that the 100-day mark is a “ridiculous standard” and that despite his accomplishments the news media “will kill” his record for doing less than he promised.

The 7:30 p.m. rally next Saturday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in New Holland Arena is being run by the Trump campaign.

The rally also coincides with the White House Correspondents Association dinner, which Trump said in February he would skip, breaking a long tradition of presidents attending and delivering a usually humorous speech and an appreciation of Washington journalists.

Trump also marked Earth Day in a statement in which he backed “rigorous science” to achieve the goals of “economic growth and environmental protection.”

But he added a complaint raised by his directors of the EPA and budget office that science is biased: “We should remember that rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.”

Many marchers in the United States protested the deep skepticism Trump and his cabinet officials have expressed about climate change and the value of science, as well as the deep funding cuts Trump has proposed for scientific research.

Meanwhile, Trump and the first lady, Melania, visited wounded military service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Saturday afternoon, and presented a Purple Heart to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who recently was injured in Afghanistan.

“When I heard about this, I wanted to do it myself,” said Trump about the Purple Heart ceremony at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. “Congratulations. Tremendous.”