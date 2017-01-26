President Donald Trump will host British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House on Friday, marking his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since assuming office.

The meeting comes as May continues to lay the groundwork for the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union — the so-called Brexit movement that Trump often lauded and compared to his own campaign, saying both were propelled by widespread voter unrest over immigration laws they viewed as lax and disdain of trade policies pushed by “global elites.”

May told the BBC last Sunday she plans to use the meeting with Trump to discuss a new trade deal with the U.S. and to emphasize the importance of the NATO peacekeeping alliance that Trump has described as “obsolete.”

“There will be many issues for us to talk about, because obviously the special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. has been strong for many years,” May said. “We’ll have opportunity to talk about our possible future trading relationship, but also some of the world’s challenges that we will face, issues like defeating terrorism, the conflict in Syria.”

While Trump has thrown the diplomatic community into disarray in the weeks leading up to his inauguration — questioning the relevance of the 68-year-old NATO alliance, expressing his support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and tweeting directly at foreign powers such as North Korea and China — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer indicated the “special relationship” between the U.S. and U.K. would be upheld.

“We can always be closer,” Spicer told reporters at a Monday press briefing.

Maintaining a strong alliance with the U.K. is “critical” for the U.S.’s national security and military interests abroad, said Steve Israel, executive director of the Global Leadership Institute at LIU, a Democrat who retired from his Long Island congressional seat last year after eight-terms in office.

“The U.S. has no closer ally than the U.K. based on common language, ideals and democratic values,” said Israel who once served on the House Armed Services Committee. “From World War I to countering the Islamic State, that alliance has largely underpinned global security and stability . . . the U.K. hosts 9,000 military personal . . . we have intel sights there, it’s just an absolutely critical and essential partnership.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Trump enters the meeting having come under scrutiny for a series of actions perceived by some British government officials as slights against the prime minister, according to British media reports.

While the U.K. has traditionally been among the first calls made or received by past incoming presidents, May was the 11th foreign leader Trump spoke to by phone after the election, speaking to leaders from Egypt, Australia, Ireland and Japan first.

Trump met twice at Trump Tower with British politician Nigel Farage — a member of the right-wing U.K. Independence Party that has often been at odds with May’s ruling Conservative Party — and in a Twitter post recommended Farage be named Britain’s ambassador to the U.S.

Diplomatic protocol experts contend Trump should have met with May first out of respect to her office, and say heads of state typically refrain from making public recommendations about ambassadorships or other high-level appointments to their foreign counterparts.

Sir Anthony Seldon, vice chancellor of the University of Buckingham in England and the author of several books on British political history, said despite the breaches of protocol he expected May to greet Trump with “a surprising degree of warmth and openness.”

“She’s very clear-headed, very principled, very thoughtful considerate and measured,” Seldon said, adding that May is “very keen on the U.S. ,and very keen to forge a good working relationship.”

Seldon described May, the U.K.’s second female prime minister, “very experienced on matters of security and intelligence, and very diplomatic.”

“She may have strong things to say but will be circumspect about what she says,” Seldon said. “What she says in private will remain in private. She won’t tweet it.”